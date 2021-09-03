Under 23s: Brighton (A) - 17:00 BST

It has been a whirlwind start to life in the top division for Palace’s Under-23s, after their promotion via the play-offs at the first time of asking last season.

After a tough opening against Leeds and Arsenal, Palace registered their first victories of the campaign against Everton and Leicester – the latter an impressive performance away from home, scoring six times, with David Omilabu, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Street each getting a brace.

With struggles on the road against Man City and West Ham slowing their momentum, they got back to winning ways in a seven-goal thriller against Spurs. After the visitors recovered from going three goals down, Scott Banks’ stunning free-kick was enough to get Palace over the line.