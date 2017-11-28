The two sides haven't faced off since the 2013 Championship play-off semi-final on the south coast when two goals from Wilfried Zaha claimed a huge win for the Eagles, paving the way for promotion at the expense of the Seagulls.

Palace come into the game looking to climb off the bottom of the table for the first time since the start of September, having closed the gap on their fellow strugglers after beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday thanks to Mamadou Sakho's late winner.

Reunion for red-hot Murray

Saturday saw Brighton lose narrowly to Manchester United via a Lewis Dunk own goal, but their early days in the division have yielded much better results.

Following their promotion to the Premier League last season, Chris Hughton's team have picked up 16 points from their opening 13 top-flight matches and currently sit in ninth position, and are unbeaten in five games at home since losing their season opener against Manchester City.

Those impressive stats are largely down to the goalscoring exploits of Glenn Murray, who has netted four in his last six matches. His 23 goals last season propelled the Seagulls to promotion, having achieved a similar feat with the Eagles, whom he scored 47 times for during his four seasons in south London.

View From The Opposition

Chris Hughton: "We'll certainly go into the game in good spirits, because we will have gained a lot [from the performance against Manchester United].

"We are up against a Palace side on the back of a last-minute winner [against Stoke] and there's nothing that lifts you as a team as much as that.

"And it will be a different type of game. The onus was on Manchester United to win it, we are at home on Tuesday and the onus turns around."

Team News

Hodgson has revealed that there are no new injury concerns following the win against the Potters, but Christian Benteke could return up front for Palace after coming off the bench in his last two outings.

Chung-yong Lee will miss the game with a muscle injury, while Connor Wickham is still a couple of months away.

Steve Sidwell remains the only injury for the Seagulls, but Hughton changed his team for the first time in five matches at Old Trafford, and he must decide whether to stick with Solly March or recall winger Jose Izquierdo.

Matchday Officials

For the third time already this season, Andre Marriner takes charge of a Palace game, having overseen the Eagles' 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in August and the win against Chelsea in October, but that was one of only six wins from the 19 games he has refereed.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant Refs: Scott Ledger and Simon Beck

Fourth Official: Mike Jones

Matchday Stats

Brighton's only win over Palace in their last seven matches in all competitions was 3-0 in the Championship in 2012-13.

The Seagulls have failed to score in the first half in four of their six home games. They have drawn each of their last three games at the Amex Stadium, winning the previous two.

Palace have lost all six away league games this season, failing to score in any of them. They have equalled the club record for longest away losing streak from the beginning of a top flight campaign, first set in 1980/81.

Their last away Premier League victory came at Liverpool in April. They have failed to score during the subsequent eight matches, equalling the club league record for consecutive away fixtures without a goal, set in 1950/51.

Palace could equal the Premier League record of nine consecutive away matches without a goal, set by West Ham United from September 2006 to January 2007.





Head-to-Head

Palace wins Draws Brighton wins League 32 21 35 FA Cup 1 2 1 Play-offs 1 1 0 Total 34 24 36



Ticket Information

This match is sold out for away fans.

Crystal Palace fans attending the fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion this Tuesday are reminded that they must bring either their membership or season-ticket card with their match ticket and that the name on the season/membership card must also match the name on the ticket in order to gain entry.

The away end in the South Stand will open two hours before kick-off, and all fans entering the stadium will be searched, including all bags. All fans are advised to avoid bringing bags wherever possible to speed up the search process.

Beamback At Selhurst Park

The club will be holding a beamback of the game at Selhurst Park. Doors will be open to supporters at 6.30pm, with tickets costing £10 which include a free drink (excluding spirits). The matchday programme will also be on sale, priced £3.50.

Important Information For Travelling Palace Fans.

Brighton will be running their three usual park & ride sites at Mill Road, Brighton Racecourse and Mithras House, Palace fans travelling by car are advised to head to the racecourse site.



The racecourse site [postcode BN2 9XZ] has the largest capacity and allows for the easiest access to and from the stadium.



There is no onsite parking available at the stadium, and all near-site spaces are now sold out.



All visiting supporters can take advantage of the free subsidised travel within the free travel zone. Palace fans will only need to buy a return ticket to Haywards Heath and can travel the rest of the journey for free.



Brighton & Hove Albion are also laying on a special direct train service to accommodate 1300 Palace fans travelling north after the game (departing 22.41).

This will be the quickest rail option to get back to London. This will leave from Falmer, stopping at Three Bridges, East Croydon,Selhurst, Clapham Junction and London Victoria.

Fans wishing to take advantage of this Football Special are advised to remain in the stadium concourse for approximately 25 minutes, when you will be escorted to the station.

For those wishing to avoid the immediate post-match rush, the bars and kiosks in the away concourses and (subject to good behaviour and demand) are expected to remain open after the game until 11pm.

Bars And Away Fan Friendly Pubs

The pubs located within the immediate vicinity of Brighton Station have been designated as home only at the licensees’ discretion.



Visiting fans are advised that away friendly pubs and bars are located on West Street and include Yates and Wetherspoons - while the concourses in the away end will be open two hours prior to kick-off.



The club recommends that all fans allow at least an hour to travel by train from the mainline Brighton station to the stadium, in order to arrive in plenty of time before kick-off.

Live Coverage

If you can’t make it to either the Amex Stadium or the beamback, there will be live commentary on Palace Player, updates on Twitter, with highlights available on Palace TV from Wednesday morning.