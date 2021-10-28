Previous meetings

Palace will be out for revenge in the north-west this weekend, after succumbing to an early Chris Wood goal in the same fixture last season.

The Eagles have a strong record at Turf Moor however, winning two of their last three visits – with Wilfried Zaha scoring on both occasions.

Preview

Palace could not have gone into the international break in finer form, impressive victories against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers seeing them stretch their unbeaten league record to six games.

Zaha and Conor Gallagher both scored in each of those games, as they emphasised their importance to a side that has become a formidable team unit under Patrick Vieira.

Palace’s international Eagles continued their club form around the world. Gallagher won his first senior England cap in the thrashing of San Marino, while Marc Guehi underlined his captain’s credentials by scoring for the Young Lions. Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew’s Ghana, Christian Benteke’s Belgium and Cheikhou Kouyate’s Senegal all progressed in their World Cup qualification.