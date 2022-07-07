It would have constituted a league double over the Gunners but for a cruel twist of injury-time fate at the Emirates earlier in the campaign.

Having recovered from a goal down to lead 2-1, it looked as if Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard had fired the visitors to victory, only for Alexandre Lacazette to sweep home in the fourth minute of injury time and break Palace hearts.

Preview

There are few better feelings than the start of the Premier League season, where for the only time pre-match optimism is unblemished by results of the previous weekends.

For Palace, the visit of Arsenal comes with the added positivity from last season’s meetings, as well as a scintillating attacking showing against Montpellier last time out.

New signing Cheick Doucouré impressed in central midfield against the former French champions, while Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze combined to devastating effect going forwards.

Palace’s recent record against Arsenal is good, and the Eagles have lost just once in their last eight meetings.