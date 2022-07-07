However this is an opposition who were looking formidable in pre-season – a six-goal demolition of Sevilla the latest in a series of mightily impressive performances – and which is beginning to embody the values of manager Mikel Arteta.
Several first-team stalwarts have departed in the last 18-months, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and young talents like Martin Ødegaard – now club captain – and Bukayo Saka have taken on more responsibility.
This summer they have added European flair in Fabio Vieira from Porto, and proven Premier League experience in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.
Will it be enough to put their rough run of results in south London to rest?
Tactical overview
With the squad depth Palace can now boast, there are selection dilemmas a plenty for Vieira and co. Midfield addition Cheick Doucouré gelled well with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in midfield, and possess the perfect blend of tenacity, physicality and technical brilliance to frustrate a hard-working Arsenal side.
In attack, Wilfried Zaha was in scintillating form in pre-season and could start in any one of the three forward positions. Jean-Philippe Mateta will be battling Odsonne Edouard to lead the line after the latter scored twice against Montpellier.
The Eagles will be looking to Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen to snuff out the danger posed by Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard. The last time Palace conceded at home in the Premier League was in February, a record they will be determined to maintain.