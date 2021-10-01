Previous meetings

The two teams played out a classic when they met at Selhurst Park last season. Palace came back from behind twice to secure a memorable 3-2 victory thanks to Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal in red and blue.

The victory last season was Palace’s third successive win over Villa at Selhurst Park since 2015, and they will look to extend that record on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Last weekend’s chaotic 3-3 draw against Burnley means the Eagles come into this match on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Additionally, Palace are unbeaten in their first six home games of the season. The last time Palace went seven home matches without defeat in the top-flight was during the 1990/91 season, when then-manager Steve Coppell secured a third-place finish and won the Zenith Data Systems Cup.