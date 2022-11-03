Preview

The manner of Palace’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur was perhaps not reflected in the scoreline, as the Eagles’ first-half dominance went unrewarded before Harry Kane’s quick-fire brace after the restart turned the game on its head.

“It was a tough night,” Vieira said following the game. “To concede four goals, I think that doesn’t reflect the quality of the game we played today.

“I think we deserved more, especially in the first-half with those situations and chances we created, and of course, when they scored that first goal, it became really difficult for us.

“Their [greater] experience was a massive factor in the game today.”

Palace can now turn their attentions away from the Premier League and towards the FA Cup, with memories of reaching Wembley fresh in the minds. Vieira’s side were agonisingly close to reaching the final in his first season at the club, beaten in the end by Chelsea, but the manager is determined to take the competition just as seriously this time around.