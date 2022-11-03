A home draw is a positive, but an all-Premier League tie means a tough test awaits.
Southampton’s form is a source of concern on the south coast, with six defeats in their last six Premier League games placing them firmly in a relegation battle with just over half of the season remaining.
New manager Nathan Jones has been rewarded with a tough start to life at the club, including games against Liverpool and Newcastle United – but their one source of positivity has been their form in the cup competitions.
After victories against Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, a League Cup quarter-final against eight-time winners Manchester City awaits, and they will hope that knockout prowess continues into the FA Cup too.
The two sides last met in the competition in 2016, as Palace began their journey to the final under Alan Pardew – Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha scored the goals at St Mary’s that day.
Tactical overview
The shape of Vieira’s side has changed since Boxing Day, with Jeff Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré making up a two-man midfield behind Ebere Eze in the No. 10 role. Jordan Ayew has spearheaded the attack, with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise in support.
However with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta making their returns to action after injury, Vieira has the opportunity to mix things up in attack, while Will Hughes, Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald offer alternatives in midfield.