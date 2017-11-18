Despite the recent improvement in home form and encouraging displays on the road against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, four points from their opening 11 games marks Palace's joint-worst start to a top-flight campaign.

However, they finished 11th the other time it happened in 2013/14, proving that there is still plenty of time on Roy Hodgson’s side as he aims to pull his side closer to safety and increase the pressure on their next opponents in the process.

Unsworth Still At The Helm

Like his countryman Frank de Boer, Ronald Koeman was removed from his post at Goodison Park after 16 months at the helm in October, paying the price for seven defeats in 11 matches in all competitions, having invested almost £140m in players during the summer.

Caretaker David Unsworth’s audition for the vacancy has seen him win just once in four games, although that came last time out as the Merseysiders showed some much-needed fight to recover from two-goals down to beat Watford 3-2, and edge a couple of points away from the bottom three.

It looks as though he will be in the dugout again in SE25 on the weekend, with reported moves for the Hornets’ Marco Silva and ex-Palace boss Sam Allardyce not working out.

View From The Opposition

David Unsworth goes into the game in SE25 looking for his side to build on their last outing that saw them come from two down to win 3-2 against Watford.

“We will give the message to the players of what they did well in that half-hour spell against Watford, when we were on the front foot, flying into tackles, brave and positive – and there was a sense of freedom I had not seen in the previous couple of weeks.

“It might be a game-changing result going forward – I hope so, and I hope the players take confidence from that game, the win and the fans' reaction at the end.



“Those are the types of moments you play football for and it is and when you realise Everton is as special as it is.



“Crystal Palace have good individual players and I am sure they will be looking to play on the front foot as well, so we have to neutralise that and stop that threat, but also come up with something ourselves.”

Team News

Christian Benteke returned to training last week and could be fit enough to be in contention to feature for the Eagles for the first time since September, but Hodgson was dealt a blow by seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek limp off during England’s goalless draw against Brazil with a minor back issue.

Patrick van Aanholt is still out with a hamstring injury, as is Connor Wickham who is still a couple of months away from recovering from the knee injury sustained nearly a year ago.

Tom Davies withdrew from the England under-21 side with a slight hamstring injury so doubts remain over his availability, with Ross Barkley and James McCarthy also struggling with the same issue. Long-term injury victims Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori are definitely out.

Matchday Officials

It’s a first Palace appointment this season for Anthony Taylor, who has officiated 10 games in 2017/18, showing 38 yellow cards. Out of the 17 Eagles matches he has overseen in his career, Palace have recorded six wins and four draws.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistant Refs: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn

Fourth Official: Andre Marriner

Matchday Stats

Wilfried Zaha’s goals against Chelsea and West Ham United marked the first time he has ever scored in successive home games for the Eagles.

Everton haven't lost to Palace at Selhurst Park in the league (won four, drawn two) since October 1994 when an Andy Preece strike clinched a 1-0 win for the Eagles.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a hand in more goals in all competitions this term than any other Everton player (five goals, two assists).

Head-to-Head

Palace wins Draws Everton wins League 10 11 13 FA Cup 1 2 4 League Cup 0 2 1 Total 11 15 18

Ticket Information

There are now only a limited number of tickets available for this match. Paid members and season ticket holders are able to book up to two tickets each. Category A prices apply.

Book online

Season ticket holders who cannot attend the match can use Twickets to re-sell their seat at face value to fellow season ticket holders and members.

Tickets offered for sale will be sold through the Twickets platform, where they can be purchased safely and securely.

Other Matchday Information

No Southern Rail trains will stop at Selhurst and Thornton Heath this weekend due to engineering works

Railway engineering work is taking place between Balham and Selhurst all weekend, closing some lines. On Saturday, a heavily reduced Southern service will run to and from London Victoria, with some services being diverted to start and terminate at London Bridge.

Buses will replace trains between Balham and East Croydon via Selhurst, or fans can travel via Norwood Junction which is operating as normal.

Plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

Live Coverage

If you can’t make it to Selhurst Park for the game, there will be live commentary on Palace Player, updates on Twitter, with highlights available on Palace TV from midnight on Saturday.