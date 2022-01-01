Kouyaté starts for the Lions of Teranga in the 19:00 kick-off alongside fellow Premier League players Sadio Mané, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Ismalia Sarr.

He was part of the side that beat Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, reaching a second successive final. While the 2019 edition ended in heartbreak as Algeria triumphed via a single goal, three years later the Lions of Teranga have a chance for redemption.

It won’t be easy, however, as a resilient Egypt that includes Mo Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Trézéguet, stand between Senegal and the trophy.

Senegal: E.Mendy, Ciss, Diallo, Koulibaly, B.Sarr, N.Mendy, Kouyaté, Mané, I.Gueye, I.Sarr, Diedhiou.

Subs: Balde, Ballo-Toure, Cisse, Dia, B.Dieng, S.Dieng, Gomis, P.Gueye, Lopy, Loum, Mbaye, P.Sarr.

Egypt: Gabaski, El Fotouh, Hamdi, Abdelmonem, Ashour, El Solia, Fathi, Elneny, Marmoush, Mohamed, Salah.

Subs: Alaa, Ashraf, Dawoud, Gad, Hamdi, Lasheen, Said, Sherif, M.Sobhi, R.Sobhi, Trezeguet, Zizo.

