The Eagles are a fitting opponent for such a game and will provide the hosts with a tough hurdle to leap as they seek to christen their new stadium in the appropriate, celebratory fashion.

Looking to put a stop to that will be a Palace side who have beaten the Lilywhites once already this year in a 2-0 triumph in the FA Cup on Selhurst's turf back in January.

However, their overall form against tonight's opposition has been largely unlucky, with five of their most recent six clashes ending in a 1-0 Spurs win. Famously though, away to Tottenham albeit at White Hart Lane, the Eagles recorded a remarkable 1-0 victory in the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to a Martin Kelly goal on the stroke of half time.

That match ultimately helped them on their way to Wembley for the 2016 FA Cup final, but this year Palace will be looking simply to advance up the Premier League table and, with AFC Bournemouth not playing until Saturday, they will have the chance to sit 12th in the table before facing Newcastle United while the Cherries battle with Bournemouth.

Encouragingly, by the end of Saturday, Palace will still have a game in hand over Eddie Howe's side, however, and so can only have their position strengthened by even a point today.

There are only two other Premier League clashes taking place this evening and one in particular may catch Palace fans' eyes, as Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Stamford Bridge for a fixture with 6th-placed Chelsea. The Seagulls, with a game in hand, could pull level on points with the Eagles should they earn a victory, however Palace have a chance to lead themselves six points ahead should they win and the south-coast side lose.

Elsewhere, Manchester City host Cardiff City.

And though facing Tottenham away may seem like a daunting task, tonight's hosts have suffered from a glaring dip in form over recent weeks, having not won a Premier League match in five games - recording just one point in such a time.

Conversely, the Eagles have won two of their last three league games, notching up two wins a draw from their last three on the road.

Team news

Hodgson: "Mamadou Sakho is the one I can’t select at the moment; we are blessed that we don’t have too many injuries."

For Spurs, Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Serge Aurier are all unavailable.

Tactical overview

Spurs have been playing thoroughly out of form lately however the talismanic Harry Kane has still notched up three goals from his last five league games. It is hard to neutralise the forward, especially given his tendency to roam deep down the pitch in search for the ball or in support of his midfield. This makes man marking tough, though it is clear that bringing Kane out of the game provides a debilitating blow to the Lilywhites.

Against Liverpool, Pochettino opted to play a 3-5-2 in the opening spells, but this left his side exposed to attacks on the flanks. The Eagles, equipped with Wan-Bissaka, Patrick van Aanholt, Zaha and Andros Townsend, will be keen to exploit this tactical Achilles' heel if it is fielded again.

Stat to share

Tonight will see Tottenham become the first club to play a home game at two different stadia within a single Premier League season.

