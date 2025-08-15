Factfile

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca 24/25 Position: 4th

4th Ground: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Founded: 1905 120 years ago

In their manager’s words...

In his Friday press conference previewing the game, Maresca said he expects a "very difficult" game against the Eagles, particularly following a short summer break for his own side.

“We guess we are ready, but we need to wait for the real competition to verify that," he told the media. "As you said, it’s been quite a short break. We are going to try to be ready.

"Sunday's game will be very difficult. [They won] the Community Shield against Liverpool and the FA Cup against Manchester City.

"So, in two finals, they beat two of the best teams in England in the last 15 years. So it shows how complicated it will be on Sunday."

Chelsea team news

Maresca confirmed former Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah would be fit to play: "Trevoh is ok (to play on Sunday), I said it was just too hot for him [against AC Milan]," he joked.

Fellow defender Levi Colwill will miss the game. The Blues academy graduate underwent ACL surgery earlier this month

"He is ok, aware he will be out for a long time,' Maresca expalined. "It’s a big loss for us. You know how important Levi has been for us last season and the way we want to play.

"We have said many times that we are able to create chances and attack if we’re able to build up the right way, and Levi was a huge part of our build-up."