HOW TO WATCH

Supporters can choose the Palace TV+ subscription that meets their needs, all of which will enable instant access to the broadcasts on the new official app, and also via the new and improved Palace TV section of cpfc.co.uk.

Anyone who bought any Pre-season pass will be able to watch, as will anyone who has an Annual pass, Gold / Junior Eagles Gold / International Members.

New users can join from £2.99 now by clicking here.

Our passes are:

Annual pass: £29.99 (recurring)

As well as live press conferences, the Annual pass will provide fans with access to selected Academy broadcasts, as well as live audio commentary of league and cup first-team games, plus live pre-match press conferences throughout the season.

The Palace TV+ Annual pass offers the most cost-effective way yet of watching and listening to live broadcasts. As a guide to help you make the most informed choice, last season the club broadcast four pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 41 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 21 Academy matches. It is our intention to broadcast the vast majority of U23s home league matches, as well as a selection of U18 home matches.

The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

We now also offer the option of Palace TV+ Weekly and Monthly passes:

Weekly pass: £2.99

During a one-week period, you’ll be able to watch any / all live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live audio commentary broadcast in the period.

The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

Monthly pass: £3.99

For a one-month period and for only £1 more, you’ll be able to watch any live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live commentary broadcast, during the period.

The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

Alternatively, fans can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, which all have Palace TV+ included, as well as a range of other benefits including ticket access. Click here to browse all of our Membership products.

How to buy

To subscribe to Palace TV+, ensure you are logged-in to your Palace account and purchase through the website, or on the app within the Membership section on the 'More' menu. Please note, if you purchase through the app, management of your account is done through the App Store / Google Play Store.

Need more information?

For any questions regarding Palace TV+, visit the FAQs section, which can be found here.

App users who have bought a pass/have a Gold/Junior Eagle Gold/International Membership must click on the pulsating red icon in the top-right corner of the app homescreen or the matchday banner at the top of the homescreen to access the pre-Chelsea press conference from shortly before 13:00 today (Friday, 13th August). This is the only way (currently) to access the live broadcast on the app. Web users can head to www.cpfc.co.uk/palace-tv/.

If you are a PalaceTV+ subscriber (or Gold Member / Junior Eagle Gold / International Member), you can watch today's press conference on the app (click the flashing red button in the top corner), or on desktop.