Factfile

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Nickname: The Irons

Ground: London Stadium

Founded: 1895 (129 years ago)

What’s the story?

After one of the most successful periods in West Ham’s modern history, life after David Moyes begins. The veteran Scottish manager cemented his name in the Hammers’ history books by lifting the Europa Conference League in 2023, their first major trophy since 1980 and a first European title since 1965.

Although Moyes’ style of football led to complaints from West Ham supporters, his results were hard to argue with: the club have competed in Europe for the last three seasons, the longest run in history. Now, with no European football having finished ninth last season, there is a chance to focus momentum on the Premier League and domestic competition, and potentially the hunt for more silverware.

West Ham have spent big, bringing in Premier League-proven Max Kilman for £40m, Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville for £25m, Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Füllkrug for £27m, and splashing more than £25m on as yet unproven 18-year-old Brazilian prospect Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

The headline for Palace fans, however, will be West Ham's signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United – will he make his Hammers debut at his old stomping ground of Selhurst Park?