U18s Report: Man Utd knock young Eagles out of FA Youth Cup

A week on from the 0-5 thumping of Brighton & Hove Albion, the young Eagles welcomed Manchester United to a frosty Selhurst Park for the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Manager Rob Quinn named an unchanged starting XI from the win on the south coast, with David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney continuing to feature in the side.

Despite the young Eagles being spurred on by the crowd at Selhurst, the reigning champions got off to the perfect start. They took the lead nine minutes into the game, when Max Oyedele found himself in the right place at the right time to slot home a rebounded effort from Ethan Williams.

Palace looked to hit back immediately from kick-off, though Junior Dixon’s effort was cleared off the line by a combination of goalkeeper and defender. United broke away on the counter following the Palace attack and managed to double their lead just two minutes after going in front.

Manni Norkett latched on to an incisive through ball and charged forward into the Palace box before curling in a left-footed effort, leaving Palace with a two-goal deficit to overcome.