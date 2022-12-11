U18s Report: Man Utd knock young Eagles out of FA Youth Cup

Summary
Rob Quinn named an unchanged starting XI from the 0-5 victory at Brighton
Max Oyedele put Man Utd ahead 9 minutes in
United doubled their lead just two minutes later through Manni Norkett
Zach Marsh hit the post for Palace half an hour in
Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a number of saves towards the end of the half
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United
Freddie Bell pulled one back for Palace 10 minutes after the restart
Palace hit the bar through Adler Nascimento just a few minutes later
The Red Devils restored their two-goal cushion through Sam Mather with 15 minutes to go
Dan Gore hit the bar for United in injury time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United