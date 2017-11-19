Ladies Report: Carshalton 0-6 Palace

The Eagles were never really at threat although Carshalton were determined to make it as difficult as possible; through resilient defending and some inspired goalkeeping.

Despite extensive possession and a number of chances, Palace were unable to break the deadlock and Carshalton resolve until just before half time; through the industrious Ellie Bailes.

Following tactical changes at half time, that saw manager Dean Davenport switch to a 3-5-2, Palace created additional width and stretched the home side, creating multiple chances, that could and should have seen a higher end score line.

As has become expected, it was leading goal scorer, Gemma Bryan added to the goal tally; creating breathing space for the Premier League side. With the pressure easing, the chances continued to come and the match was put beyond reach when Amy Green, on her first full start, drove a strike home from 25 yards. Up next was Ciara Sherwood who added the fourth, followed by Ellie Stenning who headed home a cross. The scoring was completed by the impressive Green who bagged her brace towards the end, with another well taken goal.

Speaking after the match manager Dean Davenport felt that his side did well to complete the victory so professionally as the game could have been one to have caused an upset.

“As we spoke about during the week, this match had the potential to be a stumbling block if we allowed ourselves to take it lightly. Carshalton are a fast improving, well run set-up and you can be sure that they had set their sights on an upset. I thought we did what was needed across the board today and showed our qualities, although we were made to wait.

“It was good to see a range of scorers today, and it shows that we can adapt to different scenarios and use the strengths and depths of the squad. There were a number of very good performances today and it was great to see Amy get on the score-sheet, with a couple of good goals. She has worked hard and been patient and we always knew the quality she has."

Palace progress to a semi-final tie away at QPR in February as a result of this victory and attention turns to their next league game on Sunday.

The ladies now entertain Cardiff at Bromley FC on Sunday 26th November, kick off 2pm, with gates open from 1pm. Entry is £4 per adult. Under 16s gain entry free of charge.

You can also meet a number of the Palace Ladies first team at the Box Park Takeover in Croydon this Tuesday from 5pm.