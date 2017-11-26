Ladies Report: Crystal Palace 2-0 Cardiff City

01 / 21
Crystal Palace Ladies remain fourth in the table after Sunday's 2-0 victory against Cardiff at Bromley FC.
A goal in each half gave Dean Davenport's side another FA Women's Premier League South victory.
Leesa Haydock opened the scoring from close range for the home side early in the contest and Gemma Bryan added to her season's tally with eight minutes of the game remaining.
Our photographer was pitchside to bring you some of the action from the victory in our latest Palace Ladies gallery.