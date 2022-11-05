U18s Report: 10-man Palace out of U18 PL Cup

After coming from behind to draw 2-2 against Fulham in the league last weekend, the young Eagles travelled to face Leeds United in their final group game in the Under 18 Premier League Cup.

He made four changes to the side which drew with Fulham with Laurie Shala, Kalani Barton, Freddie Bell, Junior Dixon coming in for Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kporha, Zach Marsh and Asher Agbinone.

The hosts got off to the perfect start, as Marley Wilson scored two minutes in from close range. The winger latched on to a mis-hit shot from Max McFadden following a well worked Leeds move down the left hand side.

Palace looked to respond immediately and Junior Dixon did have the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes later, though it was ruled out for offside.

Dixon did manage to level for Palace shortly after seeing his initial goal chalked off. He held the ball up well down the left hand side and managed to find Vonnte Williams, the left-back broke into the box and fed Basilio Socoliche who flicked it towards Dixon for an easy finish.

Leeds managed to restore their lead 26 minutes in through Lleyton Brown. Shala made an excellent save initially to deny Luca Thomas’ effort on goal, though the rebound fell kindly for an onrushing Brown who scored with a first-time effort.

Brown secured his brace and Leeds’ third just after the half hour mark. Dan Toulson’s cross from near the byline fell into Brown’s path and he found the bottom corner with an outside of the foot effort.

Thomas got his name on the scoresheet just moments later, adding Leeds’ fourth from the second phase of a corner. Charlie Crew scooped the ball over the Palace defence and managed to find Thomas who slotted home inside the box.

Just before half-time, Palace’s Vonnte Williams was shown a straight red card following a bad challenge.