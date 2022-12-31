Build-up: Vieira reveals game plan pre-Bournemouth

Please refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from the Vitality Stadium.
Crystal Palace are taking on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their final game of 2022 - follow all the latest build-up below!
14:30
Patrick Vieira has been chatting to the media before kick-off.
“Our standard wasn’t what we expected or wanted as a team,” Vieira said of the Fulham performance. “That was just that game. I don’t want to take away all the games we played well.
“We do a lot of positive things. We know how we can be, but we know of course that we have to be more consistent in our performances. We are still Crystal Palace, and even if at times we do well people have to manage expectations.
“We are not happy with the last game we performed, and today we expect more quality. It’s not about confidence, it’s about the mental side of the game. We have some young players who sometimes it is difficult repeat those kinds of performances.
“In the Premier League you need to perform every week and if we don’t perform we get punished straight away. We know how well we can play, so it’s just about getting back to basics and being brave enough to play forwards.
“IF you look at the last game we played at home, we didn’t play well. Fulham had a good game plan, but we didn’t take enough risks, we didn’t play forward quick enough and this is what I want to see from the team today.”
14:25
The lads hve arrived...
14:20
14:10
You may be spotting a new name on the teamsheet: 17-year-old midfielder David Ozoh.
Now a mainstay of Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side, Ozoh was thrust into the limelight on Palace’s pre-season tour of Australia where he started against Leeds United in Perth at just 17-years-old.
Signing for the club as an eight-year-old, he progressed through the ranks to become an imposing central midfielder, blessed with technical ability and physicality beyond his years.
Starring for the Under-21s this season and scoring at Selhurst Park in a six-goal thriller against Chelsea, he is crucial in Palace’s determination to win the ball back high up the park.
Team news
14:00
The lineups are in, and Vieira has made two changes to his side to take on Bournemouth, with Marc Guéhi returning to the side after suspension.
Guéhi replaces the suspended James Tomkins in defence, while Joel Ward comes in for Tyrick Mitchell – both Mitchell and Tomkins are unavailable after their red cards against Fulham.
Joachim Andersen starts alongside Guéhi with Nathaniel Clyne completing the back four, while Cheick Doucouré continues to anchor the midfield alongside Jeff Schlupp.
In attack, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise are either side of Jordan Ayew, with Ebere Eze sitting just behind them.
There are plenty of options on the bench with Jean-Philippe Mateta returning to the squad alongside Odsonne Edouard and Malcolm Ebiowei, while 17-year-old David Ozoh makes his first appearance in a Premier League matchday squad.
Bournemouth: Travers (GK), Cook, Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Moore, Senesi, Billing, Anthony, Zemura.
Subs: Plain (GK), Stephens, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Dembélé, Pearson.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Olise.
Subs: Butland (GK), Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon, Ozoh.
13:50
Team news is just ten minutes away...
Vieira: We have to be brave
13:40
Check out Patrick Vieira’s thoughts this week…
“We didn’t create any chances [against Fulham],” he said at his pre-match press conference. “To have a shot on goal you need to create chances, you need to play forwards and you need to be brave enough.
“If you are not brave enough to play forward it will be difficult to score goals.
“During the break you work on how you can be more consistent in our performances. The game today showed that we are still a long way away.”
The manager was keen to emphasise the need for his side to regain their competitive edge.
“There are a lot of aspects of the game we need to cover, but first of all it’s competitiveness,” he explained. “It happened during the game where you are going through a difficult period and you have to compete and try to win the second ball, and [against Fulham] we didn’t do it enough.
“We weren’t brave enough to play going forward, we played going backwards and that has to change. We have to believe more in ourselves, more in what we are trying to do.
“The quality has to be better but I think the game [against Fulham] will remind ourselves about the other side of the game: what we do when we don’t have the ball, how we win the second ball, where you put your head when other players are putting their feet.
“This competitiveness we had in other games, we need to get it back straight away.”
Past meetings
13:20
Palace suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium, after it took 22 spot-kicks to separate the two sides in a League Cup meeting in September 2020.
But in the league the Eagles have won their last three against Bournemouth, including a remarkable 5-3 victory at Selhurst Park in May 2019.
The most recent was a 2-0 win on the south coast, with goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew enough for three points. It had the unusual honour of being the first Premier League game to be televised by the BBC, following the restart after the outbreak of COVID-19.
Welcome to Bournemouth
13:00
The Vitality Stadium, the smallest stadium in the Premier League but certainly not short of atmosphere.
Palace will be keen to put the wrongs of Boxing Day right against a Bournemouth side struggling to find consistency.
It’s the final game of 2022, a chance to end the year on a high – stay tuned for all the latest build-up, action and reaction from the south coast.