Build-up: Vieira reveals game plan pre-Bournemouth

14:30

Patrick Vieira has been chatting to the media before kick-off.

“Our standard wasn’t what we expected or wanted as a team,” Vieira said of the Fulham performance. “That was just that game. I don’t want to take away all the games we played well.

“We do a lot of positive things. We know how we can be, but we know of course that we have to be more consistent in our performances. We are still Crystal Palace, and even if at times we do well people have to manage expectations.

“We are not happy with the last game we performed, and today we expect more quality. It’s not about confidence, it’s about the mental side of the game. We have some young players who sometimes it is difficult repeat those kinds of performances.

“In the Premier League you need to perform every week and if we don’t perform we get punished straight away. We know how well we can play, so it’s just about getting back to basics and being brave enough to play forwards.

“IF you look at the last game we played at home, we didn’t play well. Fulham had a good game plan, but we didn’t take enough risks, we didn’t play forward quick enough and this is what I want to see from the team today.”