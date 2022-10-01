Skip navigation
Report: Palace slip to agonising late defeat

Match reports
Crystal Palace
1
Édouard 7'
2
Chelsea
Aubameyang 38'
Gallagher 90'

Conor Gallagher’s last minute stunner saw Chelsea claim three points on a dramatic and controversial afternoon at Selhurst Park, after Odsonne Edouard had given the hosts an early lead - follow the latest reaction below.

Summary:

  • Vieira makes three changes, with Olise and Eze starting in central midfield.
  • Edouard gives Palace the lead early on after Ayew’s delicious delivery.
  • Eze forces Kepa into a smart save, and the ‘keeper narrowly prevents Zaha converting the rebound.
  • Thiago Silva is lucky to avoid a red card after preventing Ayew race through on goal.
  • Aubameyang equalises for the visitors with a smart finish on the turn.
  • HT: Palace 1-1 Chelsea
  • Kepa pushes away Zaha’s effort as Palace search for a second.
  • Gallagher’s stunning strike sees Chelsea claim all three points late on.
  • FT: Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Vieira’s team selection set mouths watering in south London, with Ebere Eze, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard all starting, and the hosts responded by playing some brilliant football in the first-half.

It paid dividends straight away, as Ayew’s sumptuous curling delivery was poked home by Edouard to give Palace the lead after just seven minutes; the Frenchman showed a real striker’s instinct to convert.

The momentum was firmly behind Palace and they looked good value to double their advantage, with Eze stinging the palms of Kepa before the Chelsea ‘keeper smothered Zaha’s attempt to turn in the rebound.

The game changed before the break, however, as the Video Assistant Referee was in the headlines once again. As Ayew latched on to a slip from Thiago Silva, the Brazilian used his hand to prevent the Palace man racing through on goal. The referee gave a yellow card and the VAR declined to intervene; Silva survived.

It was inevitable that he would play a part in Chelsea’s equaliser, as he nodded down for Aubameyang to swivel and volley home. It was a brilliant finish. The bad news was compounded for Palace as Nathaniel Clyne was stretchered off.

The second-half was a far quieter affair, as both sides looked gingerly for an opening. Zaha came closest for Palace, latching on to Olise’s perfectly weighted lay-off and testing Kepa, who just about forced it wide.

Zaha grew into the game and by the final few minutes he was Palace’s most dangerous player, twice beating Chilwell to deliver into the penalty area.

Then, as the game ticked into added time, Chelsea found the winner – and from a familiar source. It was former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, introduced as a late substitute, and it was an absolute corker.

Picking the ball up on the edge of the area, he unleashed a curling strike into the top corner to give the visitors all three points.

Keep track of all the latest reaction below.

Vieira: Defeat difficult to accept

18:00

Patrick Vieira has voiced his frustration after the game.

“Losing the game 2-1 means a lot of frustration,” he said. “Obviously I think if the game finishes 1-1 both teams would be happy with that.

“Conceding the late goal is difficult to accept, but we just have to learn about keeping results and focusing more in this kind of period, and trying to win football matches.”

Conor Gallagher scored a wonderful late goal to give the visitors all three points, but Vieira was not happy with his sides’ defending.

“Until the last minute it is always important to concentrate and work well as a team, and not to give them those kinds of opportunities,” he said.

“In the second-half they didn’t create very much. It took a fantastic goal from Conor for them to win the game.

“When you look at the situation, we are eight bodies against six – he never should be in that position to take a chance.

“We didn’t defend well enough in that situation. We had the people around. This is something we have to look at.”

Ayew: We need to learn

17:30

Jordan Ayew says that Palace’s young side need to learn quickly to avoid falling to more late defeats.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

Ayew was keen not to be drawn in on specific decisions, but commented on the first-half incident with Thiago Silva that saw the Chelsea man lucky not to be sent off.

“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent,” he said. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”

Full-time

90+3 mins

It's all over.

Another late blow for Palace after they led early on.

Stay tuned for reaction.

GOAL

Palace 1-2 Chelsea (Gallagher)

90 mins

Sickener. Total sickener.

Chelsea have what could be the winner.

It’s Conor Gallagher who scores it, and it’s an absolute screamer. Edge of the area, curling striker, top corner.

Muted celebrations from the Chelsea man.

Yellow card

88 mins

Kovacic is booked for cynically hauling down Olise as he tried to break forwards.

85 mins

Mateta’s first contribution is to win Palace a corner…

...and he gets his head to the ball, but nods wide.

Substitutions

84 mins

Changes for both sides.

Odsonne Edouard is withdrawn and replaced with Jean-Philippe Mateta for the hosts. Will Hughes is also brought on in place of Doucouré.

Chelsea bring on Christian Pulisic for the final five minutes.

80 mins

Zaha races through and tries a low cross across the face of goal, but it’s blocked. Olise picks it up and attempts a one-two with the Ivorian, but is brought down before he can receive the ball back.

Play on, says the referee.

Substitutions

76 mins

Two more changes for the visitors, and on comes Conor Gallagher for his Selhurst Park return.

He and Armando Broja replace Aubameyang and Havertz.

Substitution

74 mins

A first change for Palace, and off comes Ebere Eze to a standing ovation.

Jeff Schlupp is on in his place.

72 mins

Palace purring.

Zaha takes a quick free kick and dances towards the penalty area where he tries to slip in Eze but the pass is just too heavy.

Chance!

70 mins

Kepa called into action again.

Olise turns Chilwell inside out and picks out Zaha on the edge of the area, who looks for the bottom corner. The Chelsea ‘keeper just about pushes it away.65 mins

Bit of a lull in this one as both sides take a breather and exchange periods of possession.

61 mins

Guéhi is back on the field and Palace are back to their full quota of 11.

They’re looking positive, too – Olise in particular is causing real problems.

59 mins

We’re back underway, but Palace are temporarily down to 10 as Guéhi receives treatment on the touchline. It looks as if he wants to continue.

56 mins

Chelsea break forwards with Guéhi down injured, and work the ball to Sterling. The England man lays off for Chilwell to strike, but it was always rising.

Guéhi is still down receiving treatment.

Substitution

55 mins

Chelsea make their first change, and on comes former Palace man Ruben Loftus-Cheek to replace Jorginho.

54 mins

Free-kick to Palace 30-yards out.

Eze floats it in towards Guéhi, who nods across goal. Silva’s clearance is up in the air and Kepa can’t claim, but is saved by the referee’s whistle.

Soft.

Yellow card

51 mins

Mason Mount is booked for a late challenge on Olise.

Kick-off

46 mins

We’re back underway – and straight away Chelsea have a corner but it's cleared.

16:08

Both sets of players are back out - can Palace get their noses back in front?

Half-time

45+6 mins

Well, that wasn’t without drama was it?

Palace started so well to took the lead and looked good value to add to their advantage, before that controversial VAR decision seemed to sway the game back in Chelsea’s favour.

Thiago Silva, perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch, nodded down for Aubameyang to equalise and we’re all square at the halfway point.

Time for a breather and a cup of tea. Don’t go anywhere – this is turning into a real cracker.

45+2 mins

It’s laid off for Mount who opts to try and sneak it in at the near post, but it fades wide.

45+1 mins

Uh oh.

Guaita is penalised for picking up a Ward backpass, and Chelsea have a lesser-spotted indirect free-kick in the penalty area.

Yellow card

44 mins

Patrick Vieira is still furious with the referee after that controversial VAR decision, and he gets a booking for his protestations.

Substitution

43 mins

After a lengthy stoppage, Clyne is withdrawn.

On comes James Tomkins in his place – Joel Ward shifts across to right-back.

41 mins

More bad news for Palace, with Nathaniel Clyne down injured and being lifted on to a stretcher.

He landed awkwardly after being trodden on by Thiago Silva and won’t be able to continue.

GOAL

Palace 1-1 Chelsea (Aubameyang)

38 mins

Totally against the run of play.

It’s a quality finish, to be fair, and Chelsea are level.

The ball is nodded into the area, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns away from Joel Ward and volleys home – nothing Guaita could do.

33 mins

HUGE controversy here.

Thiago Silva slips and Jordan Ayew is seemingly through on goal, but the defender claws the ball away with his hand to prevent the chance.

Palace want a red card but the referee shows only yellow – VAR checks the incident but says no red.

I’m baffled, to be honest with you.

29 mins

Chelsea cannot contain Michael Olise at the moment.

He skips past Mason Mount with ease to create space for a cross, but Chelsea clear.

Palace corner.

Chance!

26 mins

An opening for Palace, as Ayew does brilliantly down the right-hand side once again.

His ball in to Olise is a touch heavy, but it falls for Eze who sweeps wide from the edge of the area.

25 mins

Better from Palace as Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward exchange passes to keep possession.

Chance!

23 mins

The scores are very nearly level.

The ball is rolled across the box for Raheem Sterling, and although his first attempt is blocked he gets up and pokes a second towards goal. It evades Guaita but comes off the outside of the post.

17 mins

Chelsea are having their first sustained spell of possession - and it leads to their first real chance.

Mason Mount finds space at the near post and the delivery is inch-perfect, but he heads wide when it looked easier to score.

A let-off for Palace.

Palace celebrate Edouard's opener
Palace celebrate Edouard's opener

Chance!

11 mins

Palace are right on top here.

From the corner, Eze dances inside and fires just wide – it should be a corner but the referee gives Chelsea the goal kick.

Chance!

10 mins

It should be two!

Ebere Eze strikes from distance and forces a fingertip save from Kepa, who can only parry back into the danger zone. Wilfried Zaha is ready to pounce but the Chelsea ‘keeper smothers just in time.

GOAL!

Palace 1-0 Chelsea (Edouard)

7 mins

A first foray forward for Palace, and a first goal – and what a delivery this is from Jordan Ayew.

The winger curls an inviting delivery into the six-yard box, and Odsonne Edouard shows a striker’s instinct to poke home.

First blood to Palace!

5 mins

The visitors have had the early possession, with Raheem Sterling looking to get in behind but seeing his cross blocked.

Palace have set up with Michael Olise and Ebere Eze as dual No. 8s, with Jordan Ayew on the right.

Kick-off

1 min

We’re underway – COME ON, PALACE!

14:58

Crystal Palace are paying their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the club wish to join the rest of the country in honouring the late monarch.Her Majesty the Queen is remembered with after an impeccably observed

minute's silence pre-match, before the playing of the National Anthem.

14:55

The players are in the tunnel.

Premier League football at Selhurst Park – it’s good to be back.

14:40

The boys are preparing for kick-off – not long to go now…

Goal of the Month September 2022

14:10

If you’re looking for a good omen, then look no further: Palace’s Under-18s took on Chelsea at the Academy this morning and fought back from two goals down to win 3-2.

Junior Dixon scored the winner, a penalty in the third minute of added time.

Does anything faze those young players?!

Team news

14:00

The teams are in and Patrick Vieira has made three changes to his side to take on Chelsea this afternoon, with Michael Olise returning to the starting lineup at Selhurst Park.

Olise comes in for Jeff Schlupp as Vieira shuffles his midfield pack, with Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze alongside him.

In attack, Odsonne Edouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta as the central striker. He is supported by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

With Joachim Andersen unavailable, Joel Ward starts alongside Marc Guéhi in the centre of defence. Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell are at full-back.

There are plenty of attacking options on the bench, including exciting Academy prospect John-Kymani Gordon who has scored 11 times in eight Under-21s games this season. Mateta, Schlupp and Malcolm Ebiowei are also among the substitutes.

James Tomkins also returns to the matchday squad after a lengthy injury absence.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Ward, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (GK), Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz, Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli (GK), Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta.

13:50

Patrick Vieira had plenty to discuss before today’s kick-off, including Graham Potter’s Chelsea, Wilfried Zaha’s longevity and the inclusion of a certain Academy player in today’s matchday squad.

“Those young players need to be surrounded by experience to allow them to make the kinds of mistakes to grow,” he explained of his determination to promote youth. “But we are working in a different way to Chelsea.

“Last year we did really well in bringing those young players with good potential, and we have a good structure at this football club to allow them to become better players, and to allow us to compete in the Premier League.

“Hopefully we will keep that going and competing. It’s all about competing in the Premier League.”

One of Palace most experienced players is Wilfried Zaha, who Vieira hopes can continue in the fine form that he has started this season – and who, despite turning 30 this season, the manager knows can remain at the top of his game.

“We know the type of player we have in the football club,” he said. “We know how important he is for us and he’s in good form.

“He is performing well, scoring goals and we play football that suits him as well. He has good players around him that put him in good positions to score goals.

“He’s playing well out of possession and he’s enjoying his football. If we manage to keep that enthusiasm from him for the end of the season that will be good for us and for him.

“Wilfried is a young 30-year-old. Since I came here, he’s missed one or two training sessions and he’s fit. He’s a young 30-year-old.”

Read more of Vieira’s pre-match thoughts by clicking HERE.

13:40

The lads have arrived…

01 / 03

13:30

Make sure you get your hands on today’s matchday programme.

Inside, Chris Richards explains his rise from school football in the USA to the Premier League within years. He also reveals how the Palace squad welcomed him, which sport his dad encouraged him to pursue and how he became fluent in German.

Steve Parish, Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojević then reflect on an extended break, Roy Hodgson's former pupil recalls the ex-Palace boss' teaching years, Doc Brown pens a few new chants and we remember... Ricardo Fuller.

There's also an interview with the Under-18s' Billy Eastwood, Palace Women's Elise Hughes, and an update from the Academy's Head of Operations.

That's on top of the usual pre-match stats and tidbits, and all the usual features, making this another packed edition.

As part of the club's tributes to Her Majesty the Queen at Crystal Palace's home match with Chelsea, the matchday programme will feature a commemorative cover.

13:20

Selhurst Park is ready to return to action…

Last time out…

13:10

Palace are on something of a barren run against their west London rivals, with Chelsea coming out on top in the last 10 meetings. The most recent was at Wembley in last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

In 2017, the Eagles won back-to-back meetings with Chelsea. The first came at Stamford Bridge, as six mad first-half minutes saw Wilfried Zaha cancel out Cesc Fabregas’ opening goal before Christian Benteke scooped over Thibaut Courtois for the winner.

The second was back at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles put an opening run of seven straight defeats behind them.

Welcome back

13:00

It’s been a while, hasn’t it?

Almost a month, in fact, since Palace last took to the field – even longer since their last appearance at Selhurst Park.

But what a way to return to action: against a Chelsea side packed with international superstars, yet to hit their stride, under the tutelage of former Brighton & Hove Albion man Graham Potter.

This one won’t be boring…

