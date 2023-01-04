Build-up: Palace arrive at Selhurst for Spurs clash

Catch-up:
- 18:40: Vieira on Conte, Kane and Palace improvement
- 18:30: The players arrive at Selhurst Park
- 18:20: A repeat of last season?
Palace are taking on Spurs at Selhurst Park as they look for a second successive Premier League victory to kick-off 2023 - follow all the pre-match build-up below!
Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Selhurst Park.
18:50
Team news is just ten minutes away…
18:40
The manager says his players are ready to compete with a Antonio Conte’s hard-working Tottenham Hotspur side, but that he will be focusing on improvement from his own Crystal Palace side.
“Conte’s team are always ready to compete,” Vieira said at his pre-match press conference. “The team is working hard and fighting until the end.
“So many times they get back in the second-half and win games. We know what to expect and we need to perform. This is a team that fights and tries to be in the Champions League spots, so we will have to be at our best to get something from the game – but we will be ready to compete.
“If we only put our concentration on Harry Kane it will be a massive mistake, because there are so many good players around him who can provide the quality ball for him to finish.
“Again, the team performance will be the main focus for us.”
After a return to form against Bournemouth, Vieira now wants his side to maintain their high level into the busy January schedule.
“We just try to be consistent – we weren’t the worst team after Fulham and we aren’t the best team [after Bournemouth],” he said. “We have to challenge the players, but we have to keep the consistency on the discipline we showed, how well we worked together, how we don’t create the space for the opposition to hurt us.
“We have to keep working and believing in ourselves, and then try to be consistent.
“That is the most difficult thing to be: to be competitive and keep going game after game. But I always believe in the players and try to reinforce those messages.
“We are always going to try to raise our level and our quality. The benchmark is high regarding what we want to achieve.
“There are still some things we can improve: when we win the ball I think [with] the quality we have up front we can be more dangerous, and if we manage to improve that side and keep what we have been doing [against Bournemouth] I think we will be a good side.”
18:30
The lads have arrived…
18:20
The same fixture last season was one of the very best in Palace’s recent history, not just in terms of result, but also performance. The Eagles hassled and harried Spurs for 90 minutes as they secured a first victory of the Patrick Vieira era, with Odsonne Edouard scoring twice on his debut – including 28 seconds after coming on.
18:10
The celebrations on the touchline as Ebere Eze smashed home Palace’s second in the first-half at Bournemouth just went to show how important victory was for Patrick Vieira and his staff. After disappointment against Fulham, the Eagles bounced straight back with a commanding performance on the south coast.
“It was a relief for the people who doubted us, the team and the players,” Vieira said after the game. I always said I knew my players, I know how well they can play. Today was a good performance.
“It is important for me and everyone at the football club to trust the players we have. Especially when you have a young group of players, and players who are new in the Premier League, there will be some ups and downs.”
It has been a less than ideal return to action for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, who followed up a dramatic draw with Brentford on Boxing Day with defeat at home to Aston Villa. It means Spurs have won just one of their last five in all competitions, and only two of their last seven in the Premier League.
They remain five points off Manchester United in the Champions League places, but will be determined to return to winning ways in south London.
18:00
We’re back in south London – and for the first time in 2023, Palace are in action.
Tottenham Hotspur have made the journey down from north of the river this evening, with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and co. looking to bolster their hunt for the Champions League places.
Can Palace reproduce the performance that saw them claim all three points on New Year’s Eve?
Stay tuned for all the build-up, action and reaction from SE25.