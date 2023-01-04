Build-up: Palace arrive at Selhurst for Spurs clash

18:50

Team news is just ten minutes away…

Vieira on Kane, Conte and more

18:40

The manager says his players are ready to compete with a Antonio Conte’s hard-working Tottenham Hotspur side, but that he will be focusing on improvement from his own Crystal Palace side.

“Conte’s team are always ready to compete,” Vieira said at his pre-match press conference. “The team is working hard and fighting until the end.

“So many times they get back in the second-half and win games. We know what to expect and we need to perform. This is a team that fights and tries to be in the Champions League spots, so we will have to be at our best to get something from the game – but we will be ready to compete.

“If we only put our concentration on Harry Kane it will be a massive mistake, because there are so many good players around him who can provide the quality ball for him to finish.

“Again, the team performance will be the main focus for us.”