Report and reaction: Palace slip to defeat at Molineux

Yellow card

76 mins

More good work from Ayew, and it’s FOURTH corner in quick succession. Diego Costa is booked for launching the ball into the crowd.

Ayew leaps highest from the set-piece, but it’s cleared – only for Guéhi to unintentionally block the clearance. Somehow, Neves talks himself into a booking with his protestations.

75 mins

Ayew breaks away from two challenges, three and feeds Schlupp, whose cross is blocked behind.

The corner is initially cleared buy Eze swings at it with his weaker foot and it arrows towards the top corner, only for Sa to push it behind. It’s a mirror image from the other side, as Eze lines up another only to see it deflected behind.

Another corner…

72 mins

A period of few chances for either side as the game turns a touch scrappy.

Palace have begun to take control of possession, but that bit of penetration is lacking.

Substitution

68 mins

Wolves, meanwhile, bring on Joao Gomes for Matheus Cunha.

Substitutions

65 mins

On come Odsonne Edouard and Jeff Schlupp for Palace, in place of Sambi Lokonga and Luka Milivojevic – who hands the captains armband to Joel Ward.

63 mins

At the other end, a Wolves free-kick is nodded behind by Ward for a corner, which is met by Craig Dawson to nod over.

60 mins

Palace have a free-kick on the left-hand side, about 30 yards out. Olise stands over it…

…but it’s nodded clear by the first man.

55 mins

A first Wolves attack of the second-half is a dangerous one, and Chris Richards does well to get his body in the way – but that has woken the home fans back up.

52 mins

Palace look a side transformed. The ball is being moved around with pace and confidence, and Ward races forward again to feed Olise, who wins a corner.

The initial delivery is cleared, and it falls for Eze on the volley who strikes wide.

Chance

48 mins

Ward-berto Carlos? Joel Ward dances around two challenges, leaving one defender on the ground, before feeding Olise. It’s worked to Lokonga on the edge of the penalty area who fires over the crossbar.

47 mins

Strong start from Palace, who win a free-kick 25-yards out.

Eze floats it in towards the far post but puts just too much on the delivery, and it’s cleared.

Kick-off

46 mins

Palace were out early for the second-half, intercepting the half-time light show and causing Oasis to be brought to an abrupt stop.

There has been a half-time change, with Joachim Andersen unable to continue. On comes Joel Ward, with Chris Richards moving to centre-back.

Half-time

45+3 mins

A frustrating opening period for Palace, who were on the back foot early on but grew into the game and could have been level were it not for the heroics of Jose Sa.

The last time Palace trailed at the break was at Elland Road…

Still plenty of time to turn this one around.

45 mins

More bad news for Palace, as Joachim Andersen is down receiving treatment. It looks as though Palace are readying a substitute, but he is waved back on – one to keep an eye on.

We will have THREE minutes of additional time.

43 mins

This is a strong period for Palace, who are keeping Wolves penned into their own final third. Ayew has a half-chance on the volley but can’t make a connection, before a free-kick stops the Eagles in their tracks.

Finishing the first-half strongly.

Chance!

39 mins

Goodness me, what a save! Jose Sa somehow keeps Wolves level.

Michael Olise does wonderfully on the right to dig out a cross, which Eze controls and lays off for Milivojevic to strike. It’s deflected into the path of Lokonga eight yards out, who volleys powerfully at goal but somehow the ‘keeper gets a strong enough hand to it to keep it out.

Yellow card

36 mins

Lokonga goes into the book for a late challenge on Neves.

34 mins

I get the feeling lady luck may not be smiling on Palace tonight.

This time Chris Richards’ clearance bounces off the corner flag – yes, you read that right – and into the path of a Wolves attacker, where it’s worked into an opening for a wayward effort on goal.

Chance!

30 mins

An opening for Palace, and it’s the first time Eze has been able to get the ball at his feet. He dances past two defenders to create space on the edge of the penalty area, before drilling a shot straight at Sa.

24 mins

Wolves are back on top.

A wicked cross that looks to be destined for the top corner is pawed away by Johnstone, before a combination of Hughes and Mitchell get their bodies in the way of an effort on the rebound.

Palace struggle to clear and the next wave of the attack follows straight away, but the pressure is eased by a foul on Eze.

20 mins

Palace win a corner, amid must protest from the Wolves defenders. It may well have come off Eze last…

It has certainly angered the home fans, who are booing every Palace touch. Wolves have possession back.

17 mins

Argh, it’s another piece of misfortune for Palace.

It’s worked well to Olise on the edge of the area, who slips in Lokonga – but the midfielder slips as he is about to pull the trigger and the chance goes begging.