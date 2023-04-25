Skip navigation
Report and reaction: Palace slip to defeat at Molineux

Match reports
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2
Andersen 3'
Rúben Neves 90+4'
0
Crystal Palace

An early Joachim Andersen own goal and a last-minute Ruben Neves penalty consigned Palace to a first Premier League defeat in five games at Molineux - follow below for reaction.

The dulcet tones of Jeff Beck had barely ebbed away by the time Wolves took the lead, with misfortune waiting just three minutes to land on Palace. Having forced Diego Costa’s deflected effort behind, there was nothing Sam Johnstone could do to prevent his chances of a third straight clean sheet going up in smoke, as a wicked delivery bounced off Joachim Andersen and cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

Wolves kept pushing and dominated the early exchanges, with Johnstone having to be alert to deal with the quantity of deliveries into the penalty area; he cleared first with his legs, and later with his hands, pawing a goalbound delivery away from under the crossbar.

As the half progressed, Palace grew in confidence, and were denied an equaliser only by the heroics of Jose Sa, who somehow managed to flick a strong hand at Lokonga’s close-range volley and force it behind for a corner.

After the restart the Eagles looked a team transformed; Hodgson’s half-time words of advice had clearly been heeded. Joel Ward, on for the stricken Joachim Andersen, fed Michael Olise to run at the Wolves defence time after time, while Ebere Eze fired wide on the volley.

Palace pushed and pushed to find the equaliser, causing Molineux palpitations as five minutes of added time were indicated – before disaster struck once more. A loose pass back to Johnstone was intercepted and the ‘keeper was forced into a desperate lunge, conceding a penalty which Ruben Neves tucked home.

A game too many for Hodgson’s unbeaten start, and attentions turn to West Ham on Saturday.

Wolves: Sá (GK), Lemina, Neves, Hwang, Cunha (Gomes, 68), Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Nunes (Neto, 89), Costa (Collins, 89), Bueno.

Subs: Bentley (GK), Podence, Garcia, Toti, Moutinho, Traoré.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Andersen (Ward, HT), Mitchell, Milivojevic (Schlupp, 65), Lokonga (Edouard, 65), Hughes (Mateta, 89), Olise, Eze, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Tomkins, Doucouré, Riedewald, McArthur.

Full-time

90+5 mins

The penalty is the final action, and Palace are beaten for the first time since March.

Reaction to come.

GOAL

Wolves 2-0 Palace (Neves)

90+4 mins

Neves tucks it away and Wolves have all three points.

He is booked for taking his shirt off in celebration, but he won’t care.

90+3 mins

Wolves PENALTY.

Disaster for Palace as a loose ball back to Johnstone is intercepted, and the ‘keeper is forced into a desperate lunge to prevent a certain goal. He gets the ball first but follows through on the attacker, and the referee points to the spot.

90+1 mins

Almost an instant impact as Mateta rises highest to meet Olise’s cross, but nods over the top.

We are into FIVE minutes of additional time.

Substitutions

89 mins

Wolves are shutting up shop.

Off comes Diego Costa for Nathan Collins, while Matheus Nunes is replaced by Pedro Neto.

Palace introduced Jean-Philippe Mateta for Will Hughes.

87 mins

Palace are pushing – really pushing. It’s causing the home crowd to get nervous as Wolves desperately try to clear.

Ayew and Schlupp exchange neat passes into the penalty area but it’s scrambled away, before a loose pass sees the attack break down.

Olise comes forward on the break and has his shot blocked.

Yellow card

84 mins

Toti’s first contribution is to haul Olise back and receive a booking.

81 mins

Ward drills a low cross into Eze, who tries to sweep it home but out comes the defender to block.

This is promising for Palace – there is still something in this game.

Substitution

79 mins

On come Toti and Adama Traoré for Wolves, in place of Hwang and Bueno.

Yellow card

76 mins

More good work from Ayew, and it’s FOURTH corner in quick succession. Diego Costa is booked for launching the ball into the crowd.

Ayew leaps highest from the set-piece, but it’s cleared – only for Guéhi to unintentionally block the clearance. Somehow, Neves talks himself into a booking with his protestations.

75 mins

Ayew breaks away from two challenges, three and feeds Schlupp, whose cross is blocked behind.

The corner is initially cleared buy Eze swings at it with his weaker foot and it arrows towards the top corner, only for Sa to push it behind. It’s a mirror image from the other side, as Eze lines up another only to see it deflected behind.

Another corner…

72 mins

A period of few chances for either side as the game turns a touch scrappy.

Palace have begun to take control of possession, but that bit of penetration is lacking.

Substitution

68 mins

Wolves, meanwhile, bring on Joao Gomes for Matheus Cunha.

Substitutions

65 mins

On come Odsonne Edouard and Jeff Schlupp for Palace, in place of Sambi Lokonga and Luka Milivojevic – who hands the captains armband to Joel Ward.

63 mins

At the other end, a Wolves free-kick is nodded behind by Ward for a corner, which is met by Craig Dawson to nod over.

60 mins

Palace have a free-kick on the left-hand side, about 30 yards out. Olise stands over it…

…but it’s nodded clear by the first man.

55 mins

A first Wolves attack of the second-half is a dangerous one, and Chris Richards does well to get his body in the way – but that has woken the home fans back up.

52 mins

Palace look a side transformed. The ball is being moved around with pace and confidence, and Ward races forward again to feed Olise, who wins a corner.

The initial delivery is cleared, and it falls for Eze on the volley who strikes wide.

Chance

48 mins

Ward-berto Carlos? Joel Ward dances around two challenges, leaving one defender on the ground, before feeding Olise. It’s worked to Lokonga on the edge of the penalty area who fires over the crossbar.

47 mins

Strong start from Palace, who win a free-kick 25-yards out.

Eze floats it in towards the far post but puts just too much on the delivery, and it’s cleared.

Kick-off

46 mins

Palace were out early for the second-half, intercepting the half-time light show and causing Oasis to be brought to an abrupt stop.

There has been a half-time change, with Joachim Andersen unable to continue. On comes Joel Ward, with Chris Richards moving to centre-back.

Half-time

45+3 mins

A frustrating opening period for Palace, who were on the back foot early on but grew into the game and could have been level were it not for the heroics of Jose Sa.

The last time Palace trailed at the break was at Elland Road…

Still plenty of time to turn this one around.

45 mins

More bad news for Palace, as Joachim Andersen is down receiving treatment. It looks as though Palace are readying a substitute, but he is waved back on – one to keep an eye on.

We will have THREE minutes of additional time.

43 mins

This is a strong period for Palace, who are keeping Wolves penned into their own final third. Ayew has a half-chance on the volley but can’t make a connection, before a free-kick stops the Eagles in their tracks.

Finishing the first-half strongly.

Chance!

39 mins

Goodness me, what a save! Jose Sa somehow keeps Wolves level.

Michael Olise does wonderfully on the right to dig out a cross, which Eze controls and lays off for Milivojevic to strike. It’s deflected into the path of Lokonga eight yards out, who volleys powerfully at goal but somehow the ‘keeper gets a strong enough hand to it to keep it out.

Yellow card

36 mins

Lokonga goes into the book for a late challenge on Neves.

34 mins

I get the feeling lady luck may not be smiling on Palace tonight.

This time Chris Richards’ clearance bounces off the corner flag – yes, you read that right – and into the path of a Wolves attacker, where it’s worked into an opening for a wayward effort on goal.

Chance!

30 mins

An opening for Palace, and it’s the first time Eze has been able to get the ball at his feet. He dances past two defenders to create space on the edge of the penalty area, before drilling a shot straight at Sa.

24 mins

Wolves are back on top.

A wicked cross that looks to be destined for the top corner is pawed away by Johnstone, before a combination of Hughes and Mitchell get their bodies in the way of an effort on the rebound.

Palace struggle to clear and the next wave of the attack follows straight away, but the pressure is eased by a foul on Eze.

20 mins

Palace win a corner, amid must protest from the Wolves defenders. It may well have come off Eze last…

It has certainly angered the home fans, who are booing every Palace touch. Wolves have possession back.

17 mins

Argh, it’s another piece of misfortune for Palace.

It’s worked well to Olise on the edge of the area, who slips in Lokonga – but the midfielder slips as he is about to pull the trigger and the chance goes begging.

Eze is brought down
Yellow card

12 mins

Palace have grown into the game, and are beginning to move the ball around confidently in possession. Ray Lewington is screaming at those in red and blue to push forwards, and his advice is heeded as the Eagles win a corner, but it’s cleared at the near post.

From the breakaway Milivojevic is forced into what is generously described as a ‘team foul’ and earns himself a caution.

8 mins

A first opportunity for Palace to threaten as Jordan Ayew enters the box, but his shot is blocked and the subsequent corner is cleared.

6 mins

Another tester for Johnstone, who gets down well to block a dangerous ball across the face of goal with his feet.

GOAL

Wolves 1-0 Palace (Andersen OG)

3 mins

From the resulting corner Wolves have the lead, and it’s a bizarrely unfortunate one for Palace. The delivery is threatening towards the near post, but the Wolves runner leaps and can’t make contact. Instead it strikes Joachim Andersen on the knee and flies past Johnstone before he can react, striking the crossbar on its way in.

2 mins

Johnstone called into action early on, and it’s Diego Costa with the first effort on goal. He chests it down in the penalty area and strikes, but Johnstone keeps it out. Corner…

Kick-off

19:30

Here we go – COME ON, PALACE!

19:28

Molineux is ready under the late evening sunshine – Premier League football, is there anything better?

A reminder of the two lineups:

Wolves: Sá (GK), Lemina, Neves, Hwang, Cunha, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Nunes, Costa, Bueno.

Subs: Bentley (GK), Collins, Neto, Podence, Garcia, Toti, Moutinho, Gomes, Traoré.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Hughes, Olise, Eze, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Doucouré, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Mateta, Edouard.

19:25

Here come the players, greeted by a sea of gold - and a burst of fire and flame around pitchside.

Wolves are in their traditional old gold, Palace in red and blue.

19:15

The warm-ups are almost over and the players are heading back into the dressing rooms.

19:10

19:00

Sam Johnstone starts in goal today, with Roy Hodgson addressing the competition between the sticks in his pre-match press conference.

“[Sam Johnstone] has suffered from injuries. I’m not 100 percent certain of his injury background before I came here, but when I arrived he was injured, so I'm not sure how much of that is due to the fact he has not been available for selection.

“He had to obviously show a lot of mental strength to see Vicente playing so well and consistently, and doing so well. I think that both of the goalkeepers have a very good attitude. They are mentally strong people, they have a good attitude towards the game and, as a result, Vicente is still going strong and still looking like a very good goalkeeper.

“Sam, who is a lot younger, has to make certain he keeps consistency in his performances all the time he is given a chance, because unfortunately it is a position like striker, where there isn’t a lot of forgiveness.

"You are either being lauded to the skies because you’re making saves which have kept your team in the game, or you’re being vilified because you have let a couple of goals in which everyone thinks you should have saved.

“Both of them are at a good age. It is not a desperate position for a goalkeeper as long as he keeps his fitness and his eyesight is still good, which can be a problem. It is one we don’t take into account: people’s eyesight can get worse as they get older and goalkeepers need A1 eyesight because they need to pick up the ball from short distance reaction saves and long distance shots in time.

“I think that, for the club, having two goalkeepers like that – both experienced, both good at their jobs, both calm, both with a good mentality – that’s a very healthy position to be in. For me, it gives me that selection question every week: which one of the two do I want to use?

"I must say, I wasn’t concerned when I knew Sam had to play, and I wouldn’t be concerned either if Sam can’t play in a game and Vicente comes back in. We can win football matches with either of those two guys in the goal.”

18:50

18:40

You’ve seen the teams, now read our in-depth preview by clicking HERE.

Team news

18:30

Roy Hodgson has made four changes to his side to take on Wolves at Molineux this evening, with Sambi Lokonga making his first start under the Palace boss.

Lokonga is one of three changes in midfield, with Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes coming to replace Jeff Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Odsonne Edouard. Ebere Eze moves into the front three, alongside Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.

Chris Richards starts in defence, alongside Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of Sam Johnstone.

Schlupp and Doucouré are options on the bench alongside James McArthur, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard are ready to come into the attack.

Wolves: Sá (GK), Lemina, Neves, Hwang, Cunha, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Nunes, Costa, Bueno.

Subs: Bentley (GK), Collins, Neto, Podence, Garcia, Toti, Moutinho, Gomes, Traoré.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Hughes, Olise, Eze, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Doucouré, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Mateta, Edouard.

18:25

The boys have arrived - team news is just five minutes away...

18:20

Roy Hodgson spoke to reporters at his pre-match press conference, and had a lot to say about Palace’s potential emergence from a ‘relegation dogfight’:

“I think the size of the dog we’re fighting may have got slightly smaller [with recent results], but it’s still a fight, there is no doubt about that. Let’s put it this way: the dog is nowhere near as small as we’d like it to be!

“I'm not going to go as far as talking about being mathematically safe. I'm not going to go down that route. But I still think any team on 37 points that sits back and thinks 'that is our job done’ is making a huge mistake.

"I think it would be an incredible lack of ambition and professionalism and desire to have six games in front of you and to decide that 37 points will see us through.

“But like I said after the game at the weekend, I did come here in the hope that I would leave the club in the Premier League. If it so happened that we are there on 37 points and goal difference so be it, but that is something I don’t contemplate at the minute because we have six games to play - and I think we are capable of taking more points and fighting even smaller dogs!

“I’ve got to keep my Irish wolfhounds, don’t forget that!”

Read everything the manager had to say about Johnstone, Zaha, Guaita and more by clicking HERE.

18:15

18:10

Palace have won their last four meetings with Wolves while conceding just one goal, winning three times at Selhurst Park and once at Molineux – most recently in October.

The Eagles came back from a goal down to claim all three points earlier in the campaign, as Ebere Eze and Wilfried Zaha struck in the second-half to complete a well-deserved comeback.

Read our full preview HERE.

Welcome to Molineux

18:00

Palace are back in action for the second of three games in seven days, looking to make it five unbeaten in the Premier League.

Despite Roy Hodgson’s winning start coming to an end against Everton on Saturday, there were plenty of reasons to be positive with the stalemate at Selhurst Park. Another point gained, a fourth game without defeat and a second consecutive clean sheet only strengthened Palace’s position heading into the final six games of the season.

Can they overtake Chelsea with a win this evening? Stay tuned for all the build-up, action and reaction from this evening’s encounter…

