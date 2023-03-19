Live Blog: Martinelli gives Arsenal lead over Palace

Goal for Arsenal - Martinelli

29 mins

The hosts have the lead. Saka clips the ball across the box, it bounces in front of Martinelli, who takes one touch outside of Ward and - with real venom - hits a rasping finish past Whitworth and into the bottom corner.

Harsh on Palace.

25 mins

I tell you what, we've played some nice stuff to get on the front foot so far.

Schlupp links up brilliantly with Zaha in the centre-circle, freeing the latter to drive at the home defenders. He then plays it onto Edouard, whose low ball in doesn't quite find Zaha at the near post.

Up the other end and Olise makes a brilliant recovery sliding tackle on Trossard. Excellent desire from the young No. 7, who made up a lot of ground to get back.

23 mins

Xhaka teases a cross in, but Guéhi - called up by England earlier this week - heads clear, before Ward tidies up.

Olise then buys a free-kick off Leandro Trossard. Good defensive work all-round.

Good save Whitworth!

19 mins

Ward miscues his clearance from White's ball in and it falls to Odegaard, 25 yards from goal.

The Arsenal captain shoots left-footed, dipping towards the bottom corner - Whitworth gets two solid fists to it to prevent Saka cleaning up the rebound!

What a few days for the 19-year-old.

Chance - Edouard... offside!

16 mins

It's seemingly another massive chance for Palace!

Lovely one-touch play from back-to-front involving Doucouré sees Olise slide Edouard clean through on goal.

The Frenchman opens his body up with Gabriel closing in on him, and goes to place it into the far corner... Ramsdale smothers the low strike.

It later transpires that Edouard was offside... but it will have been narrow.

Up the other end, Whitworth confidently claims Martinelli's clipped cross.

Keep going, lads!

14 mins

End to end, this one.

Saka appears to have been played through by White, but across comes Ward to cover and clear the danger.