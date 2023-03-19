Live Blog: Martinelli gives Arsenal lead over Palace

Please refresh this page periodically for the latest updates from the Emirates Stadium.
Crystal Palace are a goal behind after a bright start against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium - and you can follow all the action with our live updates below!
Goal for Arsenal - Martinelli
29 mins
The hosts have the lead. Saka clips the ball across the box, it bounces in front of Martinelli, who takes one touch outside of Ward and - with real venom - hits a rasping finish past Whitworth and into the bottom corner.
Harsh on Palace.
25 mins
I tell you what, we've played some nice stuff to get on the front foot so far.
Schlupp links up brilliantly with Zaha in the centre-circle, freeing the latter to drive at the home defenders. He then plays it onto Edouard, whose low ball in doesn't quite find Zaha at the near post.
Up the other end and Olise makes a brilliant recovery sliding tackle on Trossard. Excellent desire from the young No. 7, who made up a lot of ground to get back.
23 mins
Xhaka teases a cross in, but Guéhi - called up by England earlier this week - heads clear, before Ward tidies up.
Olise then buys a free-kick off Leandro Trossard. Good defensive work all-round.
Good save Whitworth!
19 mins
Ward miscues his clearance from White's ball in and it falls to Odegaard, 25 yards from goal.
The Arsenal captain shoots left-footed, dipping towards the bottom corner - Whitworth gets two solid fists to it to prevent Saka cleaning up the rebound!
What a few days for the 19-year-old.
Chance - Edouard... offside!
16 mins
It's seemingly another massive chance for Palace!
Lovely one-touch play from back-to-front involving Doucouré sees Olise slide Edouard clean through on goal.
The Frenchman opens his body up with Gabriel closing in on him, and goes to place it into the far corner... Ramsdale smothers the low strike.
It later transpires that Edouard was offside... but it will have been narrow.
Up the other end, Whitworth confidently claims Martinelli's clipped cross.
Keep going, lads!
14 mins
End to end, this one.
Saka appears to have been played through by White, but across comes Ward to cover and clear the danger.
ZAHA OFF THE POST!
11 mins
Ohhhh!
It's inches away for Palace, with Schlupp playing a low first-time ball through for Zaha to take on White. The winger checks inside his man and shoots low towards the near post... off the inside of the woodwork!
It bounces off the post and hits the back of Ramsdale and... squirms out for a corner!
Arsenal clear the subsequent set-piece. So close!
6 mins
The early indications are that Palace are playing 4-3-3 with Schlupp joining Doucouré and Milivojevic in midfield, and Edouard as the lone striker.
We've been pressing high up the pitch in these early stages and giving Arsenal little time on the ball, which is aptly demonstrated just now as Mitchell forces Saka to miscue a cross from the right wing wildly behind.
3 mins
Excellent defending from Ward after Martinelli had seemingly wriggled free inside the Palace box.
The No. 2 watches the aerial ball al the way and gets a toe in just in time.
Moments later, Saka attempts to cut inside from the right to shoot, but finds himself foiled by Doucouré.
Kick-off
1 min
Palace get us underway here at the Emirates!
13:56
'Eagles!' is drowning out the tannoy from where we're sat in the press box.
Another excellent away following from the Palace faithful, as the two teams take to their respective ends of the pitch.
13:52
The warm-ups have wound down and we're moments away from kick-off, with the atmosphere building nicely inside Emirates Stadium.
It's been a tricky run for us, there's no denying - but we've every fighting chance this afternoon, against an Arsenal team who played 120 minutes and penalties on Thursday night, of finishing for the March international break with a flourish.
Let's finish loud, proud and PALACE!
A late change to our line-up
13:45
Joachim Andersen pulls out of the warm-up - he'll be replaced in our XI by James Tomkins.
Jairo Riedewald takes Tomkins' place on the bench.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard
Subs: Goodman (GK), Riedewald, Richards, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta
McCarthy speaks to the media
13:30
“It was pretty hectic [for me] to begin with, but the lads have responded really well to our messages.
"We've tried to bring as much clarification and motivation to the boys under difficult circumstances, but they’re in a good place now. We come here with belief today in what we’ve got as a squad, and the work we’ve done over the last couple of days.
“I’ve just pushed all the emotion to the side. I’ve been too busy to have any emotion about anything other than focusing on getting the team ready. That’s all it’s been about. Probably tonight, when I sit back on my sofa with hopefully a glass of wine, celebrating fingers crossed, then I can reflect on it.
“We’ll respect what Arsenal have got in their team. They’ve got matchwinners all over the place. We’ll try and nullify that today, but also we have great belief in our attacking threats in our team, so we’ll try and get them the ball and hopefully make things happen."
13:20
Joel Ward has been speaking to the media ahead of the game…
“There’s no doubt that the players are focused on what’s ahead of us. Our full focus is on the games that we have in hand, and making sure we give a good account of ourselves.
“He’s come in and he’s ready to go. He’s implemented his way of wanting to do things and wants to put his foundations down and give us the best option and best chance of going out there today to make things right, turn things around and get off to a good start.
“We know where Arsenal are and the threats that they possess, but we want to focus on us and make sure that we implement our gameplan. I think if we can do that, there’s no reason we can’t go toe-to-toe with them.”
The Palace are in town
13:10
The teams are in
13:00
Paddy McCarthy has made two changes to Crystal Palace’s starting XI to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Joel Ward comes into the side to start at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne moving to the bench, while captain Luka Milivojevic replaces Sambi Lokonga – the loanee ineligible to face his parent club – in midfield.
Those developments mean that 19-year-old Whitworth makes his second senior career appearance in the space of five days – the first-ever Palace goalkeeper to do so in front of crowds of over 30,000 and, expectedly, 60,000.
He will be protected by a backline of Ward, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell, with Milivojevic, Cheick Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them in midfield.
Odsonne Edouard starts up-front at a ground where he scored Palace’s first goal in a 2-2 draw last season, and is likely to be supported by Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha, who will be hoping to add to his two goals and five assists in previous iterations of this fixture.
Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Partey, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli<br> Subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Walters, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jesus
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard<br> Subs: Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta
12:55
Five minutes until Paddy McCarthy names Palace's starting XI - stay tuned!
12:50
In case you missed the news... the Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace’s away match with Leeds United will now take place a day later than originally scheduled.
The match will now kick-off at Elland Road at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 9th April, 2023, shown live on Sky Sports.
This change is due to the participation of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday, which has caused their televised Premier League match to be brought forward.
Whilst supporters were advised on 21st February that Palace’s fixture against Leeds was subject to further change due to Champions League involvement for other clubs the following week, we recognise the impact such a change can have on our loyal supporters who were intending to travel. We sincerely thank you for your unwavering support.
The club intend to provide a limited amount of free coach travel for the fixture, and will confirm booking details and capacity as soon as possible.
Tickets for the match are due to go on sale next week. Stay close to cpfc.co.uk and the club’s Twitter, Instagram and official App to be notified further of their release in due course.
The first meeting this weekend...
12:40
It's already been a winning weekend for Palace against Arsenal at Under-21s level.
On a sunny Friday afternoon at Copers Cope, our U21s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games after managing to overcome Arsenal with an Ademola Ola-Adebomi brace. You can watch highlights of that one below.
Then, yesterday, our Under-18s furthered that winning feeling, putting five past Leicester City at Copers Cope. A brace apiece from Zach Marsh and David Obou, topped off with a late Junior Dixon goal, saw the young Eagles take all three points.
Palace's youngest 'keepers
12:30
A boyhood dream was realised for lifelong Crystal Palace fan Joe Whitworth on Wednesday night – and at Brighton & Hove Albion, no less.
Making the first senior appearance of his career at the age of 19 years and 15 days-old, Whitworth impressed in defeat at the Amex Stadium, making particularly fine saves from Pervis Estupiñán and Alexis Mac Allister in particular.
The teenager’s tender years also saw him go down in the record books as Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper, and fifth-youngest of all-time.
McCarthy reflects on preparations
12:20
Paddy McCarthy was pleased with Crystal Palace’s preparations in training ahead of today's game.
The former club captain, and current U21s Head Coach, has led first-team training along with U21s Assistant Coach Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, and will lead the side for today's game following the departure of Patrick Vieira.
Speaking to Palace TV, McCarthy said of the session: “Under strange circumstances, the lads showed good energy and enthusiasm.
“We tried to implement some ideas, but we’re obviously mindful that they’re still recovering from the game the other night at Brighton, and we’re preparing for Sunday against Arsenal.
“It was good to get on the grass. The boys were excellent. They received our messages really well, so I was pleased coming off the pitch.”
Having previously coached with the first-team during pre-season, McCarthy knows the squad’s talent well, recognising: “There’s an abundance of talent in the group – I know that, I think everybody knows that – and they’ve shown it in games over the course of the season.
“They showed a lot of quality last year getting to the semi-finals of the [FA] Cup, so there’s definite quality in the group, and we just have to try our best to get that out of them.”
You can read the full interview here, or watch it below.
Good afternoon...
12:00
... and welcome to the Emirates Stadium, where Palace are completing their final preparations ahead of taking on Arsenal!
At the end of a run of challenging fixtures prior to March's international break, today we face arguably our toughest test of the lot, tackling the Premier League leaders who are on a run of five straight league victories.
Nevertheless, the form book tends to go out of the window when it comes to London derbies, with Palace having everything to play for in N4 this afternoon - including the chance to make it five consecutive games unbeaten at this ground.
We're all set, then, for another absorbing occasion - and you can follow all the latest live updates right here! Join me in saying...
COME ON PALACE!