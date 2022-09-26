Report: Hughes hat-trick helps Palace up to third

Summary
- Palace were up against Blackburn Rovers Ladies to recover from defeat after two straight wins
- In the first four minutes Palace’s Aimee Everett intercepted a Blackburn effort
- Elise Hughes successfully scored the first of the game with a header
- Palace goalkeeper Fran Kitching managed to claim a high ball that was heading for goal
- Hughes secured another just before half-time
- Half-time: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace
- Everett took a strike from outside of the box which was deflected for a corner
- A third goal from Hughes took Palace to 0-3 in the 54th minute
- Blackburn bagged their first and only goal from the penalty shot
- Full-time: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Crystal Palace
Palace Women hit the road again after attracting a record-breaking crowd to Selhurst Park last week, and came ready to show Blackburn Rovers their strengths by starting with a solid defensive display when Aimee Everett intercepted Kayleigh McDonald’s attempt to score four minutes after kick-off.
Not long after, Annabel Blanchard managed to win a free-kick in the attacking half which was saved by Rovers ‘keeper, Alexandra Brooks. Palace Women didn’t give up however as Isabella Sibley produced an impressive cutback which allowed Elise Hughes to head goal-bound from the centre of the box, sending the ball into the top left corner.