Report: Hughes hat-trick helps Palace up to third

The team looked motivated as they worked to carve out another goal; Shauna Guyatt’s right-footed strike was blocked by Rovers’ backline. Then 25 minutes in the hosts produced an effort of their own which ‘keeper Fran Kitching claimed well.

Blanchard soon won another free-kick in dangerous territory after a foul by Jade Richards, with the resulting strike being blocked by Brooks. Soon after, Lizzie Waldie managed to deliver the ball into the centre of the box and Hughes headed onwards in an edge-of-your-seat moment. The ball, however, just missed the goal and went over the bar.

Having suffered a few near-misses, Rovers won control of possession and gained significant ground as Megan Hornby attempted to score with a left-footed shot from outside the box, but it escaped high and wide to the left.

Regaining their dominance, Palace drove forward through Guyatt, who launched the ball to Blanchard to head against the bar. The frustration of missing didn’t last long however as Coral Haines cut-back towards Hughes to convert a relaxed finish into the top corner. The goal put Palace two ahead just as half-time came.

Palace Women moved well in the opening exchanges of the second-half, keeping the ball consistently around Rovers’ box.

They managed a few further attempts on goal, however Rovers’ defence this time stood strong, most notably denying Everett from outside the box.

In the 53rd-minute though Hughes again made her presence known by securing the match ball, squeezing a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner after an Anna Filbey pass.

Responding to the 3-0 scoreline, in an action-packed minute Blackburn gained a penalty and bagged a consolation as Saffron Jordan converted from the spot into the top-left corner.

Chances continued to fall for both sides and Kitching was forced into eye-catching action when she leapt to block Hornby’s late chance, but full-time came to confirm a result that seemed destined for some time: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Crystal Palace.