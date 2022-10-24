Report: Palace Women fall to defeat at Bristol City

Summary:

Bristol City have two chances to score within four minutes of kick-off, but both are blocked away.

Blanchard has Palace’s first effort on goal but narrowly misses.

Bristol City take the lead from the inside the penalty area.

HT: Bristol City 1-0 Palace

Waldie is shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

Bristol City score twice within four second-half minutes.

Palace look to salvage a consolation late on but can’t make the breakthrough.

FT: Bristol City 3-0 Palace

The fixture was Palace’s second visit to Bristol this season – in fact their second in just three games – as they searched for an important victory.

Under difficult weather conditions, experiencing four seasons in one game, the girls struggled to gain the momentum and maintain control of the ball throughout the 90 minutes.

Right from kick-off it was clear that Bristol City weren’t taking any prisoners, and within the first minute they were already close to taking the lead, but Palace held firm in defence.

That didn’t stop City reminding everyone what they were made of as they kept possession consistently throughout.

Annabel Blanchard had Palace’s first chance with a right-footed effort but saw it flash just wide.

With Bristol City firmly in the driving seat, Palace ‘keeper Fran Kitching was called into action as she reacted quickly to save a series of attempts on goal.

Just before half-time, Bristol City made their mark as Shania Hayles scored powerfully from inside the box, firing straight down the middle.

A frantic five minutes followed as the hosts went full steam ahead; they followed up with seven more attempts, but Palace refused to give in.

Chloe Arthur tried to bring the Eagles back on level terms, but her effort was too powerful in the kick and flew straight over the crossbar.

Behind at the break, the visitors came out hopeful that they could recover – but soon their defensive effort was undone once again.

Bristol City’s lead was doubled in some fashion as Emily Syme darted through the Palace back line to slot home.

The impetus was firmly with the hosts, and Dean Davenport’s side struggled to stay on the ball as the pressure increased.

Palace kept fighting in an attempt to regain the momentum, but another goal from Bristol’s Abi Harrison put the game beyond doubt; she rose highest and unleashed a towering header into the corner.

As the game came to an end, the final whistle saw focus turn to the next game as the Women head north to go head-to-head with Durham.