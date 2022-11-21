Report: Palace Women host Charlton in front of second record crowd

Summary

Palace draw 1,969 fans, the most ever to a home Palace Women game

Charlton earn a penalty and take the lead inside 17 minutes through Emily Simpkins

Palace struggle to gain control of possession and the Addicks bag just before half-time

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Charlton Athletic Women

Fliss Gibbons wins a free-kick for Palace as the Eagles push forward better

Palace start to increase their pressure on the ball

Gibbons converts a free-kick in the 64th-minute, but Palace can’t find a second

Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Charlton Athletic Women

As Crystal Palace Women returned to Selhurst Park they managed to attract another record attendance of 1,969 supporters, building on the 1,876 who backed them in September. The atmosphere created did not disappoint, and aided the team’s against a strong Charlton side.

Nerves seemed high as the game kicked-off. Palace struggled to keep hold of the ball as Charlton were quick on their feet to intercept possession.

Charlton didn’t waste any time in attempting to score in the first five minutes, as Emily Simpkins took a right-footed shot from outside the box, sending it wide to the left.

Palace pushed to gain control of the ball and did so when Anna Filbey won a free-kick in the defensive half.

Minutes later however and Charlton earned a penalty, taking the lead from the spot through Simpkins. Palace didn’t let that affect their performance, keeping focused on getting the ball back in their court.