Report: Palace and Burnley cancelled out through fast starts

Buoyed by commendable recent victories Burnley began this fixture in a positive fashion, striking when the opportunity arose and looking to draw upon their form immediately.

Palace counteracted this by controlling the ball well, probing forward but returning to the back four and switching play if other options became limited.

But for all Burnley’s initial intent – which, ultimately, was fleeting – Palace took an early lead. Further patient play saw Nathaniel Clyne feed Michael Olise on the right-wing for the teenager to shimmy his way to an opening that others perhaps wouldn’t find.

Olise then whipped the ball across the box, where Jeffrey Schlupp, playing higher than usual, stretched furthest to turn home.