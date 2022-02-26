Report: Palace and Burnley cancelled out through fast starts

Palace were determined to stop any late drama from going against them, and carved out bright chances when Olise tried to feed Jean-Philippe Mateta and Clyne sought to square to Mateta, Zaha and Schlupp yards from goal.
Burnley handled both chances to keep the game level - and the clock ticked on further.
The south Londoners looked bright throughout five minutes of added time but couldn't repeat their ninth-minute efforts, and ultimately had to contend with a point from a fairly level clash with in-form guests.
Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević (Mateta 60), Gallagher, Schlupp (Kouyaté 85), Zaha, Olise.
Subs not used: Guaita, Kelly, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke.
Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters (Taylor 60), Lennon, Cork (Westwood 60), Brownhill, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez (Barnes 88).
Subs not used: Hennessey, Lowton, Collins, Long, Bardsley, Cornet.