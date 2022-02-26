Skip navigation
Report: Palace and Burnley cancelled out through fast starts

Match reports
1
Schlupp 9'
1
Milivojevic 46'

Crystal Palace and Burnley held each other to a 1-1 draw when the two sides scored within minutes of each half starting; Palace taking the lead before the Clarets restored parity immediately after the break.

Summary

  • Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the team which beat Watford: James McArthur, Luka Milivojević and Jeffrey Schlupp all start
  • Palace take a ninth-minute lead through Schlupp, the Ghanain stretching to turn home Michael Olise’s cross
  • The goal settles the hosts, who control much of the first-half, creating chances through Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne and Olise
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
  • Burnley pull level when Aaron Lennon’s cross goes in via a Milivoejvić deflection
  • Jack Butland makes a sensational save to tip Wout Weghorst’s header over
  • Zaha creates two promising chances, first forcing a Nick Pope save and then thwacking the base of the post
  • The game lulls somewhat with 10 minutes remaining
  • Palace almost cause trouble yards from goal when Jean-Philippe Mateta has a pass intercepted and Pope blocks a threatening Clyne cross
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley

Buoyed by commendable recent victories Burnley began this fixture in a positive fashion, striking when the opportunity arose and looking to draw upon their form immediately.

Palace counteracted this by controlling the ball well, probing forward but returning to the back four and switching play if other options became limited.

But for all Burnley’s initial intent – which, ultimately, was fleeting – Palace took an early lead. Further patient play saw Nathaniel Clyne feed Michael Olise on the right-wing for the teenager to shimmy his way to an opening that others perhaps wouldn’t find.

Olise then whipped the ball across the box, where Jeffrey Schlupp, playing higher than usual, stretched furthest to turn home.

This ninth-minute opener set the tone for the rest of the half: Palace were on top, having settled into the game to begin their now-customary attacks.

The most promising of these, uniquely, came from the two full-backs, with Tyrick Mitchell bursting forward and unleashing a fierce cross and Clyne striking inches too high from over 20 yards.

From that point on Palace dictated much of the first-half in a more reserved, secure style, not throwing bodies forward or regularly dirtying Nick Pope’s gloves, but confidently shutting down attacks and making sensible moves in possession.

It mirrored the second-half spell against Watford where Palace frustrated their opponent with assured, rather than relentless, football. But they still created chances, and Pope was forced into action after Wilfried Zaha played a sensational cross-field ball to Olise for the Frenchman to strike towards the near post.

If Palace’s start to the first-half was fast, Burnley’s start to the second was breakneck. The Clarets pulled level in the 46th-minute when Aaron Lennon fizzed a squared ball across the box, clipped Luka Milivojević and hit the net.

The home side responded well and fast, however, attacking through Zaha and Olise; their efforts first struck a Burnley head and next the advertising boards.

This half seemed destined for greater equality than the first and Burnley were next to create a scare. New signing Wout Weghorst, who had otherwise been well handled, headed powerfully from a corner, but Jack Butland flung a hand up high to tip behind.

The 'keeper was called into similar action shortly after, palming a long-range effort, and Weghorst’s ensuing success in prodding the loose ball home was in vain as the linesman raised a delayed flag.

This lifeline sparked Palace into action, with Zaha thwacking Pope and then the bottom of the right post, with Olise flying across the ground to meet the returning ball but being just out of reach.

As the minutes ticked by this game felt closer and closer to reaching a late conclusion, with both sides sitting back somewhat and allowing a lull to run its course around the 80th-minute.

Palace were determined to stop any late drama from going against them, and carved out bright chances when Olise tried to feed Jean-Philippe Mateta and Clyne sought to square to Mateta, Zaha and Schlupp yards from goal.

Burnley handled both chances to keep the game level - and the clock ticked on further.

The south Londoners looked bright throughout five minutes of added time but couldn't repeat their ninth-minute efforts, and ultimately had to contend with a point from a fairly level clash with in-form guests.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević (Mateta 60), Gallagher, Schlupp (Kouyaté 85), Zaha, Olise.

Subs not used: Guaita, Kelly, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke.

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters (Taylor 60), Lennon, Cork (Westwood 60), Brownhill, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez (Barnes 88).

Subs not used: Hennessey, Lowton, Collins, Long, Bardsley, Cornet.

