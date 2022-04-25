Report: Leeds hold dominant Palace in fractious Selhurst Park affair

Among the fast starters, Conor Gallagher was the standout in central midfield, the first to every ball and a constant source of irritation to Leeds in possession.

Finding space behind the halfway line, he clipped a glorious defence-splitting pass over the top of the visitors’ defence and into Jordan Ayew, who brought it down and crossed low into the area. Mateta was waiting at the far post to tap into an empty net, but Luke Ayling did just enough to come across and get a vital touch as he made contact.

As with so many teams this season, Leeds were finding it difficult to cope with Wilfried Zaha’s turn of pace and were forced into bringing him down several times in quick succession.

After Kalvin Phillips became the latest player in white to be penalised, the free-kick found Mateta on the edge of the box but his looping header was straight into the arms of Meslier.

Half-time ticked closer and Palace couldn’t find the decisive moment to reward their dominance with a goal.

An increasingly fractious atmosphere developed as the referee tried to keep control of the game, with Zaha and then Joel Ward brought down by late challenges.

Leeds emerged after the break with more attacking intent and within 30 seconds of the restart Raphinha had cut inside and fired goalwards, his shot blocked behind.