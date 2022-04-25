Report: Leeds hold dominant Palace in fractious Selhurst Park affair

Summary:
- Mateta beats the ‘keeper with a deft lob, but Llorente races back to clear off the line.
- Gallagher’s defence splitting ball sets Ayew in, but Mateta can’t turn his low cross home.
- Zaha causes havoc on the left, with Leeds reduced to bringing him down several times in quick succession.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Leeds
- Raphina's shot is blocked behind straight from the restart.
- Zaha finds Mateta in the area but his shot flies over the crossbar.
- Palace pile on the pressure, with Ward and Gallagher going close.
- Zaha forces Meslier into a stunning double save.
- FT: Palace 0-0 Leeds
Patrick Vieira had been keen to emphasise before kick-off the need for Palace to avoid their slow start at Newcastle and impose themselves on Leeds from the outset. He was duly rewarded.
The Eagles came racing out of the blocks and dominated the ball early on. They were very nearly on the scoresheet within four minutes, as Nathaniel Clyne sent Jean-Philippe Mateta through on goal; he beat Illan Meslier with a deft lob, but Diego Llorente came racing back to clear off the line.