Report: Palace secure 25-year first with determined City draw

Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City with their 2-0 win at the Etihad last October, playing defensively assured, well-organised football. They began the reverse fixture against the champions in a similar fashion, sitting in compact, neat banks and pushing their guests wide. This time however they attacked with a far higher frequency, perhaps indicative of their growing confidence this season.

City’s class was, as ever, apparent, with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez producing a handful of eye-catching though speculative runs from the channels. But chances were limited in the first 10 minutes, with Palace creating the only one of note when Wilfried Zaha struck the side netting on the end of an over-hit Conor Gallagher pass.

The next clearest opening again fell Palace’s way, arising in similar fashion with Jean-Philippe Mateta this time orchestrating the attack. The Frenchman played-in Michael Olise on the right and, under increasing pressure, the No.7 clipped the ball wide with the outside of his boot.

At the other end of the pitch City landed their first shot on target – Kevin De Bruyne shooting from range – and Bernardo Silva could only run the ball out of play as he reacted to the rebound.