Report: Palace secure 25-year first with determined City draw

But as the home net remained still and City’s chances remained tame, confidence grew in the stands and across the pitch, although Palace’s task was to maintain their cool as the atmosphere built.
A fizzing Zaha effort on the spin that flew into Ederson’s hands did little to calm the energised crowd, and time ticked away with the score still level; another determined and tactically astute result against City just minutes away.
Excitement turned to tension as stoppage time approached, with Guaita called upon repeatedly to keep out the visitors. Just moments remained on the clock as Selhurst burst into full-voiced, deafening sound to carry its team home, and carry its team home it did: Crystal Palace holding the champions to earn a historic point.
Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Zaha, Olise (Ayew 65), Mateta (Edouard 65).
Subs not used: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke.
City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Walker, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez.
Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gündogan, Mbete, Sterling, Jesus.