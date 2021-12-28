Report: Palace enter New Year with a bang in Norwich triumph

Summary
-
Assistant manager Osian Roberts makes four changes to the side which kicked-off against Tottenham Hotspur
-
Palace take the lead after seven minutes through an Odsonne Edouard penalty won by Will Hughes
-
Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp put Norwich under pressure midway through the first-half
-
Sam Byram is booked for three cynical fouls on Cheikhou Kouyaté as the midfielder raced towards goal on the break
-
Palace add a second through Mateta, who strikes Edouard’s squared ball home first time
-
Schlupp makes it three with a well-taken effort from a tight angle
-
Joel Ward makes a characteristic body-on-the-line block to deny Christos Tzolis
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City
-
Palace begin the second-half well and Schlupp forces Byram then ‘keeper Angus Gunn into action
-
Vicente Guaita makes an instinctive save to deny Pryzemyslaw Placheta from close out
-
Christian Benteke finds the net in the 86th-minute, but is ruled offside
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City