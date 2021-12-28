Report: Palace enter New Year with a bang in Norwich triumph

After a lengthy break while referee Paul Tierney addressed a technical issue, Norwich created their first major chance when Pierre Lees-Melou swung in a dangerous cross no one in yellow was able to meet. Palace collected the ball and reacted swiftly, moving play down the pitch in a damaging counter-attack.

Edouard picked up possession on the left and squared it to Mateta, who struck home low first time before wheeling away and thwacking the corner flag in trademark style.

The hosts’ second only added to their confidence and, when Schlupp received the ball at an incredibly tight angle, he was only ever going to further Norwich’s deficit. For Palace’s third Hughes and Edouard were again involved in a promising attack – with the latter dancing inside the box before losing possession. But Schlupp was well placed to react and squeezed the ball home from a shallow angle with a first-time effort to increase his side’s advantage.

That’s not to say Palace’s backline was left to enjoy a quiet afternoon, however, and when Vicente Guaita allowed a cross in the box to bounce Joel Ward was forced to block Christos Tzolis from turning into a near-open net.