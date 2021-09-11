Report: Edouard brace guides Eagles to trump top-of-table Spurs

If an early kick-off and succession of 1-0 wins for Spurs suggested this afternoon’s game would begin in a steady manner, the opening five minutes indicated otherwise. The two sides instead kicked-off a fast-paced and physical match, the sort that felt it could showcase a goal from nothing at any moment.

Perhaps it was acclimatising to a full Selhurst again or the energising south London sun, but the early exchanges saw every player under pressure when on the ball and seeking to move forward in possession. This intent was limited by a number of fouls from both sides, however, so the game grew into a staccato tempo.

It settled somewhat after a pause for Eric Dier’s forced substitution in the 12th minute, but Palace still enjoyed the majority of possession, created several half-chances and shut-out their guests’ determined counter-attacks well.

As time wound on and passed the half-hour mark, supporters were uplifted – but no doubt frustrated – by a string of promising Palace moments that were either nullified or miscued, such as Gallagher’s cute backheel into the box, Wilfried Zaha’s repeated runs along the left-wing, and his two deflected shots towards the left post.