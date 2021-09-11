Report: Edouard brace guides Eagles to trump top-of-table Spurs

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira names an unchanged lineup to face Spurs, with Odsonne Edouard, Will Hughes and Michael Olise in line for their debuts from the bench
-
The game begins at a high tempo, but settles as fouls and mis-placed passes prevent any rhythm
-
Palace look dominant around the half-hour mark, and Wilfried Zaha sees two shots deflected wide in close succession
-
Conor Gallagher has a shot saved yards from goal
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
-
Palace remain on top in the second-half, creating a series of chances
-
Japhet Tanganga is sent off for a second yellow card having fouled Wilfried Zaha and then Jordan Ayew
-
Tyrick Mitchell almost finds the net with a lofted ball, but Sergio Reguilón heads it off the line
-
Palace finally take the lead through a Zaha penalty; Gallagher winning the spot kick after a Ben Davies handball
-
Moments after coming on for his debut, Odsonne Edouard adds Palace’s second, striking from within the box
-
Edouard bags a second to thunderous sound from Selhurst Park
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur