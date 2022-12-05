Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women back to winning ways v Lewes

Match reports
Lewes Women
0
1
Crystal Palace Women
Barton 39'

Palace Women travelled to the Dapping Pan stadium on Sunday to play Lewes in the FA Women’s Championship, securing a single-goal victory.

Summary

  • Dean Davenport made a few changes to the starting 11 for this season’s second game against Lewes
  • Palace were quick on their feet as they controlled possession early on
  • Fran Kitching produced double save as Lewes start to increase pressure
  • Kirsty Barton bags the only goal of the match in a scuffle just outside the goal
  • Half-time: Lewes 0-1 Crystal Palace
  • Palace’s defence looked strong and shut-out several Lewes attacks
  • Lewes sought an equaliser but couldn’t break through, with Kitching producing a crucial late save
  • Full-time: Lewes 0-1 Crystal Palace

A week after losing to Lewes in the League Cup, Crystal Palace Women were ready for revenge in their second meeting of the season.

Dean Davenport made a few changes to the lineup in hope of a better outcome – and his tactical tweaks paid off. The starting 11 included Kirsty Barton, Shauna Guyatt and Polly Doran, with the rest remaining unchanged.

The first-half kicked off with a bang, as the team played with conviction from the moment the whistle blew.

Within the first few minutes, the Eagles had the ball in their possession and pressed towards goal where Paige Bailey-Gayle attempted to head home only to be denied by Lewes ‘keeper Sophie Whitehouse.

Lewes subsequently gained possession back and travelled down the pitch. Fran Kitching was alert to the danger, though, and mopped up the ball well. She stayed focused when the next attack came moments later, reacting fast to keep the home side out.

Women's match highlights: Lewes 0-1 Crystal Palace

Palace were switched on across the board, playing forward well and looking strong at the back, and Bailey-Gayle had a second chance when she pulled out a blistering strike that Whitehouse pushed to safety.

The south Londoners continued their regular endeavours towards goal but were met by a Lewes defence that refused to back down.

Palace’s persistence paid off just six minutes before half-time, when a goalmouth scuffle left Kirsty Barton with the ball, and she prodded home to put her side ahead.

Heading into the second-half, Palace remained solid with a high defensive line throughout Lewes’ early attempts at scoring, with Kitching’s saves keeping the goal guarded at all times.

After a brief lull the Palace goal hosted an intense scuffle where Kitching and her defence superbly prevented four clear-cut chances.

Coming so close to parity led Lewes to increase the pressure in attack, but further saves and stoic defending kept the home side out, with the whistle blowing to confirm a 1-0 win for Palace.

Lewes: Whitehouse, Cleverly, Mason, Johnson, McKenna, Palmer, Howells, Hazard, Stobbs, Thompson, Kraft.

Subs not used: Pizzarello, Heria, Copus-Brown, Longhurst, Moore, Angel.

Palace: Kitching, Arthur (Sharpe 81), Doran, Johnson, Waldie, Guyatt (Gibbons 67), Haines, Reilly, Blanchard, Barton (Hughes 67), Bailey-Gayle.

Subs not used: Negri, Olding, Noble, Clifford.

