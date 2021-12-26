Report: Defeat for ten man Palace at Spurs

Summary

Ayew volleys over inside the first minute as Palace start strongly.

Spurs have a guilt-edge chance to take the lead, but Lucas heads wide.

Kane opens the scoring, sweeping home Lucas’ square ball.

Lucas makes it two shortly after, heading home Emerson’s cross from close-range.

Palace are down to ten men as Zaha is shown a second yellow card.

HT: Spurs 2-0 Palace

Kane misses the target with a half-volley.

Son makes it three with Son tucking home.

Ferguson makes his first appearance in a Palace shirt, coming on for Mitchell.

FT: Spurs 3-0 Palace

Palace’s fast start belied the disruption that had blighted the camp in the build-up to kick-off, and within the first 60 seconds Jordan Ayew registered the first shot on goal, volleying over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Cheikhou Kouyaté and Will Hughes were energetic in midfield, the latter sliding in uncompromisingly to force the ball towards Ayew, whose shot was knocked behind.

This was a different Spurs to the one that travelled to Selhurst Park in September however, and –roared on by an animated Antonio Conte on the touchline – they soon found a foothold in the game.

Heung-Min Son was the first to test Jack Butland from distance, the Palace ‘keeper parrying away smartly; moments later he was scrambling as Oliver Skipp’s effort whistled past the upright.