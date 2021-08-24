Report: Dominant Palace undone by Watford's late League Cup winner

Summary
Patrick Vieira names a strong squad, including Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher
Jean-Philippe Mateta forces a smart stop from Ben Foster in the 12th-minute, and shortly after has a close-range header pushed over
Both sides forge several promising attacks, but Palace appear brightest and most controlled after 30 minutes
Half-time: Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Palace begin the second-half well, but Watford enjoy a spell on top
Jack Butland makes a reaction stop to deny William Troost-Ekong from 10 yards
The Eagles regain control, and apply pressure to their hosts from the hour-mark
Christian Benteke forces another strong stop from Foster
Watford score in the 86th-minute through debutant Ashley Fletcher
Full-time: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace