Report: Dominant Palace undone by Watford's late League Cup winner

Palace began the second-half just as brightly as they’d been at times in the first, and when Gallagher played a short free-kick to Zaha, the Ivorian appeared to be through on goal.

Cutting his way into space, Zaha worked onto his left foot before opting to pass across the face of a crowded goal; somehow, though, no one in blue and white was fortunate enough to turn home and the hosts struck clear to relative safety.

But Palace weren’t the only side to cause a scare and Watford created their best chance of the evening when William Troost-Ekong headed at goal from Peter Etebo’s free-kick. With plenty of time to place his effort, Troost-Ekong would be forgiven for thinking he’d scored, but Butland covered ground well and pushed the ball behind.

The Hornets again gave their supporters cause for excitement when substitute Emmanuel Dennis broke along the left-wing and played a cross-field pass to Cucho Hernandez, however the latter’s long-range shot sailed into the crowd.

These chances put wind in the hosts’ sails and Palace were charged with containing a motivated adversary. This was a task they handled well, but Watford’s newfound energy nullified Palace’s pressure for a long period.

On one such occasion this pressure was only nullified by the hand of Francesco Sierralta, who yanked Zaha to the ground to halt a lively counter-attack. Creating their own break from the free-kick afterwards, Watford were instead cancelled out by a powerful but fair Gallagher tackle.