Palace Ladies fall to defeat with Manchester United Women confirmed as champions

The first chance of the game went to United’s Leah Galton with the winger latching on to a Lizzie Arnot pass that went just wide of the Eagles’ post.

In the ninth minute, however, Palace did fall behind with Lauren James scoring her first goal of the game.

Despite some resolute defending, the Eagles did go in at half-time three goals down without reply, with Arnot and Galton finding the back of the net in the first 45.

The second-half got off to the worst possible start for Dean Davenport’s women, with the fourth goal of the game going in just 12 seconds after the referee got the second half started; Jess Sigsworth the goalscorer.

Palace never gave up and Lucy Gillett between the sticks pulled off some superb saves, ultimately though it wasn’t meant to be for the Eagles, with United finishing with a flurry of goals in a seven-minute spell to end the game as 7-0 victors and confirm their promotion as champions.

The Eagles will look to provide a response to the defeat at the hands of the champions on Sunday 28th April as Davenport’s team play their final home game of the season at Selhurst Park - a game in which you can still grab a ticket for (Adults £5, Juniors go free) by heading to tickets.cpfc.co.uk or calling the Box Office on 08712 00 00 71.

Gillett, Collins, Stevens, Nutttal, MacKenzie, Watling, McKeag, Chandler, Haydock, Whinnett, Balfour Subs: Butler, Georgiou, Nash, Keogh, Salgado