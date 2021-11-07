Skip navigation
Palace Women stun league leaders Durham to take three points

Match reports
3
Baptiste 4'
Wilson 18'
Farrow 90+4'
1
Salicki 81'

The Eagles stretched their unbeaten run to five games after a triumphant win against league leaders Durham on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Dean Davenport was ecstatic with his side's performance.

“It feels fantastic," he said. "I thought in the first half we were outstanding. To go into half-time 2-0, it was fully deserved.

“I thought the players showed themselves in a good light and we were exceptional in the way we defended our goal.

“We beat the leaders of the league and not many teams in our league will do that because Durham are a very good side.”

Palace got off to an excellent start and took the lead only three minutes into the game. Bianca Baptiste was gifted the ball and smashed it into the bottom corner.

Durham responded well after a shot from Danielle Brown went just wide and Sarah Robson’s header was saved by Palace 'keeper Emily Orman.

Palace looked to extend their lead further after Kirsty Barton found Shiv Wilson in the box, but her shot was fired just wide of the post.

It was the Eagles who doubled their lead after Leigh Nicol’s through-ball to Wilson; her resulting shot was sent past Durham 'keeper Megan Borthwick.

The visiting Wildcats continued to push, with Danielle Brown picking Mollie Lambert out in the box but her close range chance was met by Orman.

Palace went into the halfway stage with a two-goal advantage over Durham, ending the visitors' five game streak without conceding.

Both teams started well in the second-half. Sophie McLean crossed the ball through to Wilson on goal but she was unable to convert it.

Durham then fought back and were awarded a free-kick just outside the box after a foul given away by Wilson, Hepple took the shot but her effort was narrowly wide.

Most of the half was spent in Palace’s final third with Durham piling on the pressure, but the Eagles were aggressive on the break - with Wilson coming close to doubling her tally.

Orman continued to have an excellent game as she made a superb save from Hepple’s close range shot.

It was Becky Saliki who teed up a tense closing passage and gave Durham hope in the 81st-minute however after scoring from a corner that the Eagles couldn't clear.

Both sides battled into the final minutes as the Wildcats tried to find a last-minute equaliser, however Millie Farrow sealed the deal for Palace by scoring in the 94th-minute to gift the Eagles an all-important three points.

Next up Palace host Charlton at home on the 14th November for Women’s Football Weekend.

Get your tickets here

Palace: Orman, Johnson, Coombes, Waldie, Nicol (Haines 76) , McLean, Clifford (Farrow 69), Barton, Everett, Baptiste, Wilson

Subs not used: Morgan, Pearse, Cowan, Churchill, Sharpe

Durham: Borthwick, Hill, Briggs, Lambery (Bradley 58), WIlson, Robson, Hepple, Galloway, Christon (Salicki 74), Roberts (Crosswaithe 58), Brown (Holmes 58)

Subs not used: Mackain

