Report: Palace Women extend unbeaten league run to six after Blackburn victory

Match reports
1
Blanchard 89'
2
Baptiste 4'
McLean 81'

The Eagles move up to a promising third in the league after their 2-1 win.

Crystal Palace Women made an instant impact and took the early lead just four minutes into the game after Bianca Baptiste slotted the ball past Blackburn 'keeper Alex Brooks.

Blackburn responded well to the goal and were looking for an equaliser. They had a chance to go level just eight minutes into the game after Palace gave away a corner: Ellie Leek delivered the ball into Chloe Dixon, but her header was blocked and cleared.

Palace were awarded a free-kick just outside the area after Millie Farrow was fouled. Shiv Wilson delivered a ball into the box, but the 'keeper retrieved it.

Rovers’ midfielder Natasha Fenton had two chances before half-time to level the scoreline, but both flew over the bar.

So it was the Eagles who went into the break with the advantage after the early goal from Baptiste.

Palace started the second-half well, holding a lot of the possession. Baptiste delivered an excellent ball through to Farrow in the box, but she couldn’t quite get to it.

Not long after the forward came close again, but her close range shot was met well by the Rovers defence.

The Blackburn 'keeper pulled off an excellent double save in the 70th minute to stop the Eagles doubling their lead. However, not long after Sophie McLean scored for Palace with her powerful shot smashed past Brooks.

Blackburn came close to pulling back a goal just five minutes later, however Emily Orman darted off the line to block Lauren Thomas’ shot. The ball fell to Blanchard, but the Palace defence cleared it off the line.

The hosts were finally rewarded with a goal in the 89th minute after Annabel Blanchard picked up the ball in the final third and slotted past Palace 'keeper Orman.

The home side continued to fight for a last-minute equaliser, but the Palace defence stood strong, and the game ended 2-1, gifting the Eagles an all-important three points.

Palace now go into the women’s international break and continue their Continental Cup journey against Bristol City Women on Wednesday 15th December.

Crystal Palace: Orman, Johnson (C), Pearse, Waldie, Everett, Barton, McLean, Haines (Clifford 70’), Baptiste (Sharpe 70’), Wilson, Farrow

Subs not used: Morgan, Churchill, Cowan, Nicol, Coombs

Rovers: Brooks, Dixon, Coan, Richards, Jukes, Fenton, Chandarana (Williams 62’), Leek (Crompton 62’), Blanchard, Hornby (Thomas 76’), Jordan (C) (Hodgson 62’)

Subs not used: Middleton-Patel, Seed, Mcdonald, Dean, Parry

