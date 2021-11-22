Report: Palace Women extend unbeaten league run to six after Blackburn victory

Crystal Palace Women made an instant impact and took the early lead just four minutes into the game after Bianca Baptiste slotted the ball past Blackburn 'keeper Alex Brooks.

Blackburn responded well to the goal and were looking for an equaliser. They had a chance to go level just eight minutes into the game after Palace gave away a corner: Ellie Leek delivered the ball into Chloe Dixon, but her header was blocked and cleared.

Palace were awarded a free-kick just outside the area after Millie Farrow was fouled. Shiv Wilson delivered a ball into the box, but the 'keeper retrieved it.

Rovers’ midfielder Natasha Fenton had two chances before half-time to level the scoreline, but both flew over the bar.

So it was the Eagles who went into the break with the advantage after the early goal from Baptiste.