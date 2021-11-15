Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women take all three points in south London derby

Match reports
3
Farrow 10' 73'
Barton 43'
2
Olding 68'
King 90'

On Sunday afternoon, Crystal Palace Women stretched their unbeaten run to an outstanding six games after beating rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Dean Davenport praised his side's performance:

“I’m buzzing for the result,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve beaten Charlton in the Championship, so it’s a massive thing for us.

“I thought in the first-half we were exceptional; the second-half was always going to be a different game as I thought Charlton were going to press, but I thought the girls defended well and it was a deserved win.”

Palace made an excellent start in the opening stages of the game, enjoying the majority of possession.

After Charlton gave away a foul, Palace were awarded a free-kick just 30-yards away from goal. Kirsty Barton stepped-up to cross it and Charlton 'keeper Eartha Cumings made a huge save to keep out Lizzie Waldie’s shot.

The Addicks fought back through former Eagle Ella Rutherford and Rachel Newborough but their chance was deflected out for a corner. Lois Roche delivered the ball in the box but after a superb defending by Barton and 'keeper Emily Orman the resulting shot was cleared off the line.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth-minute after an excellent cross from Shiv Wilson to Millie Farrow saw her smash the ball into the bottom corner to give Palace the 1-0 lead.

Charlton were looking for an equaliser and became more aggressive on the attack, however the Palace defence of Waldie, Grace Coombs and Annabel Johnson stood strong and defended outstandingly.

It looked like Palace would go into the break with just the one goal lead, however Barton met a cross into the box from Wilson and headed home, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Both teams come out fighting, sharing the possession early into the second-half, but the first opportunity come from the Addicks as Sophie Quirk squared the ball to Hollie Olding, however her shot was well saved by Orman.

In the 67th-minute Palace conceded a foul and the ball was played down the line to Emma Follis, who crossed it into the box where both sides scrambled. However after something of a battle Olding was able to get it past Orman, making the game 2-1.

Palace continued to look strong and a long ball from 'keeper Orman was met by Farrow after a mistake in the Charlton defence. Shot stopper Cumings came off her line to retrieve the ball however Farrow went round her and slotted into the net. Palace 3-1 Charlton.

It looked to be over for the Addicks until Jess King gifted them an 88th-minute goal to tee up a tense closing spell after Follis made a long run down the line to cross it in for the forward to strike home a late goal. The effort was not enough for Charlton however as the game ended 3-2, pushing Palace Women up to fourth in the table.

Next up Palace host Reading Women at Hayes Lane in the Continental Cup on Wednesday 17th November at 8pm.

