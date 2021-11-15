Report: Palace Women take all three points in south London derby

Manager Dean Davenport praised his side's performance:

“I’m buzzing for the result,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve beaten Charlton in the Championship, so it’s a massive thing for us.

“I thought in the first-half we were exceptional; the second-half was always going to be a different game as I thought Charlton were going to press, but I thought the girls defended well and it was a deserved win.”

Palace made an excellent start in the opening stages of the game, enjoying the majority of possession.

After Charlton gave away a foul, Palace were awarded a free-kick just 30-yards away from goal. Kirsty Barton stepped-up to cross it and Charlton 'keeper Eartha Cumings made a huge save to keep out Lizzie Waldie’s shot.

The Addicks fought back through former Eagle Ella Rutherford and Rachel Newborough but their chance was deflected out for a corner. Lois Roche delivered the ball in the box but after a superb defending by Barton and 'keeper Emily Orman the resulting shot was cleared off the line.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth-minute after an excellent cross from Shiv Wilson to Millie Farrow saw her smash the ball into the bottom corner to give Palace the 1-0 lead.

Charlton were looking for an equaliser and became more aggressive on the attack, however the Palace defence of Waldie, Grace Coombs and Annabel Johnson stood strong and defended outstandingly.

It looked like Palace would go into the break with just the one goal lead, however Barton met a cross into the box from Wilson and headed home, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead at half-time.