Report: Eagles suffer late heartbreak at Arsenal

-
Aubameyang gives Arsenal the lead early on, tapping in a rebound from close range.
-
Gallagher has Palace’s first effort on goal, straight at Ramsdale.
-
Benteke spins on the edge of the area, but his low drive is pushed away.
-
Edouard fires over the bar from 12-yards out.
-
HT: Arsenal 1-0 Palace
-
Palace level early in the second-half through Benteke, after excellent pressing from Ayew.
-
Ayew stings the palms of Ramsdale from just outside the box.
-
Guaita tips Lacazette's effort past the post.
-
Edouard completes the turnaround, with an effort off the crossbar.
-
Lacazette equalises with virtually the last kick of the game.
-
FT: Arsenal 2-2 Palace
The reception that greeted Patrick Vieira upon his emergence at the Emirates belied the fondness with which Arsenal still held one of their greatest sons – but fixed on the face of the Palace manager was a steely determination that would be reflected in his team’s performance as the night wore on
Arsenal started the better side, pressing the visitors off the ball and moving forwards quickly on it. Their fast start soon bore fruit, Palace forced to turn the ball behind as the pressure grew.
The resulting corner was too deep, but rescued by Nicolas Pepe. Exchanging passes with Martin Ødegaard, he nipped in behind and curled a shot goalwards from a tight angle. Vicente Guaita showed great agility to make the save, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the quickest to react and knocked in the rebound.