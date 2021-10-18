Report: Eagles suffer late heartbreak at Arsenal

The goal forced Palace into action, and from kick-off they knocked the ball around with a newfound intensity. Odsonne Edouard broke forwards and picked out Christian Benteke, who took on two defenders in an effort to work a shooting opportunity, but was blocked off before he could pull the trigger.

Arsenal continued to threaten, and Emile Smith Rowe forced Guaita into a smart save from distance when Pepe was free to his left hand side. But as the half wore on, Palace were seeing more of the ball than the hosts.

Buoyed on by a vocal home support, Conor Gallagher forced his way into space on the right, exchanging passes with Benteke before firing into the arms of Aaron Ramsdale.

Benteke was the next to test the Arsenal goalkeeper. Picked out by James McArthur on the edge of the box, the Belgian spun away from his marker and found space to shoot, a left-footed drive that Ramsdale collected at the second time of asking.

Tyrick Mitchell was finding space to advance for the first time, and his quick reactions saw him nip the ball away from Tomiyasu’s foot and enter the Arsenal penalty area. His cross was just behind Edouard however, whose shot on the turn was always heading over the top.