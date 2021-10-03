Report: Eagles secure point against high-flying Blades

Summary

Two changes from the game against Liverpool last weekend, with Lizzie Waldie and Sophie McLean coming in for Grace Coombs and Molly Sharpe

McLean nearly made an instant impact as she fired just over the bar in the opening minute

Emily Orman in the Palace goal denied Maddy Cusack five minutes in

Play was delayed quite a bit due to injuries to Frances Kitching and Charley Clifford

Half-time: Crystal Palace Women 0-0 Sheffield United

Siobhan Wilson almost scored directly from a corner 55 minutes in

Orman denied Sophie Watson’s shot from a narrow angle

Waldie hit the post deep into injury time

Full-time: Crystal Palace Women 0-0 Sheffield United

The Eagles welcomed the Blades to Hayes Lane for their third home clash in their fourth game of the FA Women’s Championship.

Dean Davenport named a strong starting XI, with Sophie McLean making her first start in place of Molly Sharpe.

Palace started the first-half brightly, with McLean nearly making an instant impact just seconds into the game. Her effort from outside the box was just narrowly over the bar.

The visitors had their first sight of goal in five minutes after kick-off through Maddy Cusack, though her effort was well saved by Emily Orman in the Palace goal.