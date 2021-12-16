Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women 0-0 Bristol City (4-5 on penalties)

Crystal Palace Women's run in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup came to an end after loss to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The Eagles got off to an excellent start with Molly Sharpe nearly opening the scoring in the first 30 seconds, but her shot just went wide of goal.

Within the first five minutes Bristol City were forced into substituting their 'keeper after a shot from Millie Farrow saw Fran Bentley collide with the post.

Their sub shot stopper, Erin Foley, was thrown straight into the action, saving a close range effort from the Palace attack.

The Eagles continued to press, looking for the opener, and Under-21s midfielder Skye Bacon nearly got the first after Bianca Baptiste found her in the box, but the City defence cleared the ball off the line.

The away side had the chance to take the lead late into the first-half after striker Melissa Johnson had a shot on target, but Chloe Morgan denied it well.

Bristol City started the second-half well, holding the majority of possession. After a handful of successive shots, striker Johnson was gifted the ball but her effort went just above the bar and onto the roof of the net.

Eagles 'keeper Morgan continued to have an outstanding game and was forced into making an unbelievable double save after being one-on-one with Simran Jhamat. The ball then fell to Johnson, but Morgan successfully blocked it.

In the 73rd-minute Palace managed to get the ball in the back of the net through Baptiste, however it was ruled offside.

Both teams came extremely close within the final stages. City were awarded a corner which was crossed well into the box, however the Palace defence cleared it off the line.

Shortly after, late in the 90th-minute, Baptiste had a shot on target after brilliant attacking play from the Eagles, but it was blocked by 'keeper Foley.

Full-time came and both sides couldn't break the deadlock, so it all went down to penalties. Farrow, Baptiste, Sharpe, and Charley Clifford all successfully converted their penalties however Gracie Pearse hit the bar, leaving City to take advantage when striker Johnson scored the winner.

Crystal Palace: Morgan, Johnson, McLean, Pearse, Bacon, Farrow, Churchill, Clifford, Haines, Baptiste, Sharpe.

Subs not used: Orman.

Bristol City: Bentley (Foley, 8), Cataldo, Layzell, Aspin, Powell, Palmer (Kuyken, 41), Jhamat, Johnson, Wilde, C.Cook, Greenslade.

Subs not used: C.Bull, Collis, Morgan, Woolley.

