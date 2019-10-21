Report: Palace (Women) battle with Chelsea

Palace players are clear that their focus is on league performances, however equipped themselves impressively as they shaped-up to host at Bromley's Hayes Lane.

Chelsea currently sit second in the top tier of women's football and showed their ability within 10 minutes as Freya Holdaway was forced into a remarkable block on the goal-line with Romana Bachmann striking towards an open net.

Barely five minutes later, the Eagles registered their own threat through Magda Mosengo, who curled inches over the bar before Lucy Gillett kept the score level at the other end of the pitch with a strong block against Erin Cuthbert.

More brave efforts from Holdaway and Gillett followed as the Eagles battled to hold off the Blues and did so smartly until the 45-minute mark.

However, in the second-half, Chelsea's strength prevailed and the visitors found their breakthrough just six minutes after returning, bagging through Bethany England who had only to strike into an empty net.

England went on to turn one into two just minutes later and Chelsea killed the game in the 76th-minute when Drew Spence capitalised on England's selflessness, the forward missing her hat-trick and instead feeding her teammate close to goal.

Palace: Gillett, Johnson, Pepper, Amy Goddard, Holdaway, Hurley, Watling (Ashleigh Goddard 63), L. Rutherford, E.Rutherford, Mosengo (Laudat 63), Khassal (Mackenzie 83).

Subs not used: Butler, Stevens, Waldie, Gibbon.