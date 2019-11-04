Report: Palace Women clash with Super League Spurs

Spurs took the lead within seven minutes of kicking-off but the Eagles held their visitors back until the end of the second half, when two goals from the Lilywhites sealed an away victory.

The game's opening few minutes posed a stark warning to the home side, with Spurs creating chances through Kit Graham and Ashleigh Neville. Goalkeeper and former Spurs player Emma Gibbon, however, was equal to the flurry of early efforts.

Though on their fifth attempt, Spurs opened their account when Anna Filbey planted home a powerful header on the end of a Chloe Peplow corner.

After starting on the back foot with the visiting Spurs aggressively pinning the Eagles back, Palace adeptly gained a foothold in the game as it developed. Ashleigh Goddard led the home assault, firing a ball over the bar and then having two efforts in half a minute, heading inches wide in the latter of the two.

SEE ALSO: Support Palace [Women] in next month's landmark Women's Weekend

Spurs continued to create threats of their own in the face of Palace's dominance, however, and Gibbon was forced into a strong save at point-blank distance to deny Megan Wynne and was then called into action again to block Coral-Jade Haines' header at the far post.

At half-time, Palace had managed to hold Women's Super League side Tottenham to a slim 1-0 lead and would return to the second-half aiming for parity.

For much of the second spell, Palace enjoyed several chances to equalise and Amy Goddard came closest when her volley ricocheted off the bottom of the crossbar and bounced out to safety.

Overall, the second-half was a quieter affair and again saw both teams matched quite fairly, though Spurs' abilities shone through late in the game to seal a win for the north Londoners.

Two quick-fire goals within two minutes dealt the Eagles defeat as Graham and Lucy Quinn netted once apiece to secure Spurs' Continental Cup victory.

Palace: Gibbon, Amy Goddard, Butler, L.Rutherford, Pepper, Waldie, Georgiou, Watling, Ashleigh Goddard, Mosengo, E.Rutherford.

Subs: Gillett, Hurley, Stevens, Khassal, Baptiste, Laudat, Johnson.

Spurs: Morgan, Neville, Filbey, Schillaci, Leon, Peplow, Haines, Wynne, Addison, Graham, Ayane.

Subs: Drew, Worm, Quinn, Green, Percival, Dean, Godfrey.

Crystal Palace take part in the FA Women's Weekend on Sunday November 17th, where they will face Lion City Lionesses at Hayes Lane. The event is set to be a well-attended and landmark afternoon, so make sure to buy your tickets here!