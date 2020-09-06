Report: Palace Women kick-start season with south London draw

With their 2019/20 season postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles displayed steep determination for their first competitive match in half a year. However, a late goal by Charlton’s Shauna Vassell led to a draw at full-time.

Summary

Dean Davenport’s side enters the 2020/21 Championship season with a number of new signings.

Jessica King of Charlton Athletic scores the first goal of the match within minutes.

Bianca Baptiste scores the first goal for Palace not long before Cherelle Khassal puts them into the lead.

Half-time: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Crystal Palace

The Addicks' Shauna Vassell claims the second goal for Charlton Athletic, levelling the score.

Full-time: Charlton Athletic 2-2 Crystal Palace

On a cloudy Sunday afternoon at opponents Charlton Athletic’s Oakwood ground, Palace enjoyed frequent possession in the first-half of the match, demonstrating a sturdy drive for success.

Such focus was presented in the opening few minutes through strong early attempts, including a smart ball floated from Ffion Morgan to Cherelle Khassal.

But despite Palace’s resolve, Charlton’s Jessica King scored the game’s first goal eight minutes in as she slotted home from close range, however Palace levelled the playing field only two minutes later when Siobhan Wilson guided an impressive ball to Bianca Baptiste for a fantastic close-range header, taking the score to 1-1.

Palace’s constant offensive assault inevitably culminated in Khassal dextrously netting the ball for a second goal, effortlessly putting Palace into the lead.

A first-half marked by strong and serious Palace teamwork met half-time with the visitors on top, bagging two goals to Charlton’s one.

The second-half didn’t see Palace’s hunger for victory relenting, illustrated by frequent shots at goal, the most promising followed by a save from Charlton goalkeeper Katie Startup.

But with only minutes left before the final whistle, a goal for the Addicks’ Shauna Vassell, who came on as a substitute for player Ella Powell, broke Palace’s lead.

Although the visiting south Londoners played tactically astute football and displayed a dominant performance, Charlton’s late leveller nudged the scoreboard to being level; leaving Palace with a harsh solitary point, though the Eagles will be encouraged by a promising first performance.

Charlton Athletic: Startup, Newborough, Griffiths, Coombs, Clifford, King, Powell, Legg, Heuchan, Lumsden.

Subs: Dorey, Watling, Laudat, Campbell, Rutherford, Vassell, Ivison.

Palace: Chloe Morgan, Johnson, Nicol, Baptiste, Khassal, Wilson, Waldie, Rutherford, Haines, Ffion Morgan, Churchill.

READ NEXT: Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full