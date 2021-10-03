Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report: Vieira's substitutes the heroes in Palace fightback

Match reports
2
Olise 61'
Schlupp 72'
2
Iheanacho 31'
Vardy 37'

Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score for Crystal Palace as they fought back from 2-0 down to claim a well-deserved point against Leicester City.

  • Patrick Vieira names an unchanged lineup from the side that faced Brighton on Monday night.

  • Vardy has a good chance early on, failing to connect properly with a headed effort

  • Early Palace pressure sees Zaha and Gallagher force saves from Schmeichel

  • Iheanacho makes the breakthrough, slotting calmly past Guaita

  • Vardy doubles the lead shortly after with a confident near-post finish

  • HT: Palace 0-2 Leicester City

  • Edouard strikes the crossbar early in the second-half, after some excellent footwork.

  • Olise scores after being introduced., firing a volley home from close-range.

  • Schlupp scores seconds after coming on, heading home after a goalmouth scramble.

  • FT: Palace 2-2 Leicester City

After the last minute heartbreak of Monday evening’s meeting with Brighton, the home support was right behind Palace once again, the Holmesdale in full voice as both sides emerged into the south London sunshine.

The hosts started brightly, displaying the same determination and tenacity off the ball that has endeared them to home support so far this season.

It was Leicester who created the first half-chance, a free-kick finding the head of Jamie Vardy level with the penalty spot, but the former England man failed to connect with any real authority and Ward was able to clear behind.

From then on, Palace’s harrying of the visitors began to pay dividends. Odsonne Edouard provided an outlet each time they broke forwards, finding Conor Gallagher with space to advance. The midfielder picked out Jordan Ayew, whose cross was destined for Edouard to poke home before a last-ditch challenge from Jannik Vestergaard.

Ayew’s response was symbolic of Palace’s early pressure, immediately closing down the clearance and seeing the ball ricochet off his outstretched foot towards goal, forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a save.

The first real chance of the game fell to Wilfried Zaha, after excellent work from James McArthur. Recovering the ball in midfield, the Scot drove at the Leicester defence and fed Zaha in the area, who forced a save.

Gallagher picked up the rebound and showed some neat footwork to create space for the shot, only to see his effort from the angle was prodded away by the boot of Schmeichel.

Zaha was causing real problems, evading three or four challenges in the midfield to set Palace on their way once again. The ball was worked to Ayew on the byline, but his cutback evaded the red and blue shirts in the penalty area.

For all Palace’s pressure, it was Leicester who took the lead against the run of play, when Kelechi Iheanacho nipped in ahead of Joachim Andersen and finished calmly past Vicente Guaita – there was nothing the goalkeeper could have done.

Soon after, the lead was doubled through the familiar figure of Jamie Vardy. Winning the ball back in midfield, Harvey Barnes came forward for Leicester on the break, finding Vardy on the left-hand side. The prolific forward had space to advance into the area and tuck the ball home at the near post.

Half-time saw the weather turn, and conditions were torrid as the players emerged from the interval. With the ball zipping around the turf, Palace were determined to find a foothold in the game.

Zaha was still finding space to run at Leicester, shrugging off Hamza Choudhury to find Ayew, who fired wide. Moments later he went alone, firing over from the edge of the penalty area.

The rain continued to pour down, but it did nothing to dampen the spirits of a raucous home support. Palace’s best chance came soon after. Receiving the ball with his back to goal, Edouard turned confidently and jinked his way past two defenders before striking the crossbar.

Vieira introduced Michael Olise in place of Ayew, and the young winger made an immediate impact. Finding space on the left, Tyrick Mitchell displayed superb composure to bring down a crossfield ball and beat his marker, crossing into a dangerous area. Olise’s first effort was blocked, but he reacted fastest to volley home the rebound

The sunshine re-emerged with Palace’s opener, and everything was falling to Vieira’s men. After Olise’s rapid impact, the manager’s second change made an even quicker impact. Gallagher was replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp, and within seconds the former Leicester man was on the scoresheet.

Once again Olise was involved, his cross to the far post nodded back into the danger zone by McArthur. An almighty scramble for the ball followed, before Schlupp arrived in perfect time to nod home and send Selhurst Park into raptures.

Palace pushed for a winner, Christian Benteke introducted to provide a presence in the visitors' penalty area. Plenty of presure was applied to Schmeichel's goal, but in the end it wasn't enough to force a winner.

The final whistle was met by raptouous applause from a deafening Selhurst Park, as Vieira's men claimed a point from that, at half-time, looked far away.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher (Schlupp, 71), Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew (Olise, 53), Edouard (Benteke, 84), Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Clyne, Kelly.

Leicester: Schmeichel (GK), Söyüncü, Bertrand, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho (Maddison, 71), Choudhury (Soumare, 60), Vestergaard, Castagne, Lookman (Albrighton, 80).

Subs: Ward (GK), Perez, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka.

Related News

More News