Report: Vieira's substitutes the heroes in Palace fightback

Patrick Vieira names an unchanged lineup from the side that faced Brighton on Monday night.
Vardy has a good chance early on, failing to connect properly with a headed effort
Early Palace pressure sees Zaha and Gallagher force saves from Schmeichel
Iheanacho makes the breakthrough, slotting calmly past Guaita
Vardy doubles the lead shortly after with a confident near-post finish
HT: Palace 0-2 Leicester City
Edouard strikes the crossbar early in the second-half, after some excellent footwork.
Olise scores after being introduced., firing a volley home from close-range.
Schlupp scores seconds after coming on, heading home after a goalmouth scramble.
FT: Palace 2-2 Leicester City
After the last minute heartbreak of Monday evening’s meeting with Brighton, the home support was right behind Palace once again, the Holmesdale in full voice as both sides emerged into the south London sunshine.
The hosts started brightly, displaying the same determination and tenacity off the ball that has endeared them to home support so far this season.
It was Leicester who created the first half-chance, a free-kick finding the head of Jamie Vardy level with the penalty spot, but the former England man failed to connect with any real authority and Ward was able to clear behind.
From then on, Palace’s harrying of the visitors began to pay dividends. Odsonne Edouard provided an outlet each time they broke forwards, finding Conor Gallagher with space to advance. The midfielder picked out Jordan Ayew, whose cross was destined for Edouard to poke home before a last-ditch challenge from Jannik Vestergaard.