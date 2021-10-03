Report: Vieira's substitutes the heroes in Palace fightback

Ayew’s response was symbolic of Palace’s early pressure, immediately closing down the clearance and seeing the ball ricochet off his outstretched foot towards goal, forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a save.

The first real chance of the game fell to Wilfried Zaha, after excellent work from James McArthur. Recovering the ball in midfield, the Scot drove at the Leicester defence and fed Zaha in the area, who forced a save.

Gallagher picked up the rebound and showed some neat footwork to create space for the shot, only to see his effort from the angle was prodded away by the boot of Schmeichel.

Zaha was causing real problems, evading three or four challenges in the midfield to set Palace on their way once again. The ball was worked to Ayew on the byline, but his cutback evaded the red and blue shirts in the penalty area.

For all Palace’s pressure, it was Leicester who took the lead against the run of play, when Kelechi Iheanacho nipped in ahead of Joachim Andersen and finished calmly past Vicente Guaita – there was nothing the goalkeeper could have done.

Soon after, the lead was doubled through the familiar figure of Jamie Vardy. Winning the ball back in midfield, Harvey Barnes came forward for Leicester on the break, finding Vardy on the left-hand side. The prolific forward had space to advance into the area and tuck the ball home at the near post.

Half-time saw the weather turn, and conditions were torrid as the players emerged from the interval. With the ball zipping around the turf, Palace were determined to find a foothold in the game.

Zaha was still finding space to run at Leicester, shrugging off Hamza Choudhury to find Ayew, who fired wide. Moments later he went alone, firing over from the edge of the penalty area.