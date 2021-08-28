Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report: Gallagher brace inspires Palace comeback at West Ham

Match reports

Crystal Palace came back from behind twice to draw against West Ham United, thanks to a Conor Gallagher brace, securing a well earned point away at a rainy London Stadium.

Summary

  • Patrick Vieira made a number of changes from the side that faced Watford
  • West Ham started the weekend on top of the League and were on top in the opening exchanges
  • Joel Ward cleared off the line to deny Michail Antonio just past the twenty minute mark
  • The Hammers took the lead through Pablo Fornals five minutes before half-time
  • Half-time: West Ham United 1-0 Crystal Palace
  • The Eagles started the second-half brightly and levelled through Conor Gallagher just before the hour mark
  • West Ham reclaimed the lead through Antonio in the 68th minute
  • Gallagher responded instantly in the 70th minute to level it for the Eagles once more
  • Marc Guéhi came close to winning it for Palace in injury time
  • Full-time: West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace

The Eagles were welcomed to the London Stadium by the exceptional travelling support, making as much noise as they could for their third successive London derby.

A strong lineup featuring three of Palace’s now six new signings took to the field in the London Stadium, though new signing Will Hughes did not feature in the matchday squad.

The Hammers started the weekend top of the League and gave their fans a lot to shout out about in the opening exchanges, winning a succession of corners that were well marshalled by the Palace defence.

Fifteen minutes in, as the rain petered out, the hosts had the first chance of note through leading goalscorer Michail Antonio. His effort from inside the box was well blocked by Marc Guéhi.

A free-kick moments later from Jarrod Bowen fell into the path of centre-back Craig Dawson inside the Palace six-yard box, though he couldn’t get a shot away under pressure from the Palace defence.

The Irons built up momentum halfway through the first-half and nearly made it count. A cross whipped in from the byline from Vladimir Coufal was met by a combination of Joachim Andersen and Antonio, the latter getting a better connection that nearly saw the ball trickle over the line if it weren’t for an onrushing Joel Ward to steer the ball away from danger.

West Ham’s full-backs were causing problems once more, this time through Aaron Cresswell on the left flank, as he played a dangerous ball across the box that was parried out by Guaita. The Irons had a flurry of shots through Antonio, Bowen and Declan Rice on the edge of the box, but they were all well blocked by the Palace defence.

Just past the half-hour mark, skipper James McArthur combined well with Wilfried Zaha down the Palace left to break into the West Ham box, however he couldn’t get his cross away as he was well marshalled by the Hammers defence.

As half-time beckoned, West Ham cranked up the pressure and got their noses in front through Pablo Fornals. The Spaniard was played in after a well worked one-two with Antonio and slotted home for Irons five minutes before the break.

The hosts started the second-half much like they did the first and looked to add to their lead. Bowen played an onrushing Said Benrahma through on goal, though the winger’s low shot was well held by Guaita.

Goalscorer Fornals almost turned provider for the Hammers as he stood a ball up towards Tomas Soucek on the far post, though the Czech’s looping header was easily collected by Guaita.

Ten minutes into the second-half the Eagles nearly clawed their way back into the game through a darting Zaha run, though the winger’s effort was skewed over the crossbar under pressure from Dawson and Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham goal.

Moments later, just before the hour mark, the Eagles did claw one back. Excellent linkup play from Tyrick Mitchell and Zaha down the left saw the winger find Christian Benteke with a cross into the box. The Belgian target man headed towards goal and an onrushing Conor Gallagher met the ball at the near post to poke past a hopeless Fabianski.

Spurred on by the equaliser, Palace pushed on in search of a goal to put themselves in front, winning back-to-back corners. Guéhi fashioned a chance towards goal with a header, though it went narrowly wide of the post.

As Palace pushed forward, West Ham hit back and reclaimed their lead through Antonio. Andersen’s clearance unfortunately fell into the path of the striker who scored with his left foot.

The Eagles needed to respond immediately and they did exactly that a minute later through Gallagher.

The England U21 midfielder received the ball on the edge of the Hammers’ six-yard box from a McArthur cross and brilliantly turned chopped the ball to fire home past Fabianski.

As the clouds faded above the London Stadium, so did the tempo and pace of the game. Both sides had half-chances that didn’t trouble either 'keeper, including a header from Guéhi that was blocked inside the West Ham box.

Late second-half substitute Andriy Yarmolenko looked to make an impact with his first touches of the game as he cut inside onto his favoured foot, but fired well wide of the Palace goal.

Guéhi came agonisingly close to winning it for the Eagles as the clock ticked into injury time as he headed just over the bar from a Gallagher free-kick.

The full-time whistle blew after four minutes of stoppage time. The Eagles showed their resilience to fight back from behind twice and to secure another point in the League and score their first goals of the season.

West Ham: Fabianksi, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals (Yarmolenko 86), Benrahma, Bowen (Lanzini 78), Antonio.

Subs not used: Areola, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur (Schlupp 87), Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs not used: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

Related News

More News