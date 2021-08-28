Report: Gallagher brace inspires Palace comeback at West Ham

Summary
- Patrick Vieira made a number of changes from the side that faced Watford
- West Ham started the weekend on top of the League and were on top in the opening exchanges
- Joel Ward cleared off the line to deny Michail Antonio just past the twenty minute mark
- The Hammers took the lead through Pablo Fornals five minutes before half-time
- Half-time: West Ham United 1-0 Crystal Palace
- The Eagles started the second-half brightly and levelled through Conor Gallagher just before the hour mark
- West Ham reclaimed the lead through Antonio in the 68th minute
- Gallagher responded instantly in the 70th minute to level it for the Eagles once more
- Marc Guéhi came close to winning it for Palace in injury time
- Full-time: West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace