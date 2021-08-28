Report: Gallagher brace inspires Palace comeback at West Ham

The Eagles were welcomed to the London Stadium by the exceptional travelling support, making as much noise as they could for their third successive London derby.

A strong lineup featuring three of Palace’s now six new signings took to the field in the London Stadium, though new signing Will Hughes did not feature in the matchday squad.

The Hammers started the weekend top of the League and gave their fans a lot to shout out about in the opening exchanges, winning a succession of corners that were well marshalled by the Palace defence.

Fifteen minutes in, as the rain petered out, the hosts had the first chance of note through leading goalscorer Michail Antonio. His effort from inside the box was well blocked by Marc Guéhi.

A free-kick moments later from Jarrod Bowen fell into the path of centre-back Craig Dawson inside the Palace six-yard box, though he couldn’t get a shot away under pressure from the Palace defence.