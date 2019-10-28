Rutherford injury time winner settles London derby

The Eagles started well and went close to scoring the first goal of the game three times in the opening 11 minutes.

Firstly, Bianca Baptiste went through but shot straight at Quantrill in the Bees goal. Then on eight minutes, Ella Rutherford fired in a long-range effort, but again the attempt resulted in the same outcome, with Quantrill holding the ball comfortably.

Baptiste again went through on goal in the 11th minute, and as Quantrill set herself for the shot, and the away support rose in expectation, retreating Bees defender Wilson stopped the Palace forward in her tracks with a last-ditch challenge.

The Bees then enjoyed the better of the opportunities, with former Eagle Nikita Whinnett collecting a loose ball on the edge of the area but her goal-bound effort was well blocked by Annabel Johnson.

Two minutes later, the Bees had the ball on the roof of the net, with a looped effort over Lucy Gillett from Pickett going close.

The breakthrough in the game, and for the Eagles, arrived in the 36th minute and in style, with Ella Rutherford taking one touch to control the ball from 20 yards out, before firing in an arrowed effort into Quantrill’s bottom left corner.

⚡️ Long range effort from @ellarutherford_ flies into the back of the net



🙌 @cpfc_w take the lead! pic.twitter.com/FNXo4YrXf1 — The FA Women's Championship (@FAWC_) October 27, 2019

Palace went in 1-0 up at the break, but it was so nearly two when Rutherford, from six yards out, thought she had her second of the game only for an excellent goal-saving tackle from Roberts.

Dean Davenport’s half-time team talk clearly focussed on the Eagles maintaining their impetus as Palace doubled their lead just two minutes after the second-half restarted, this time Bianca Baptiste notching her first goal for the club.

However, come just before the hour-mark, the game would be level at 2-2 with the Bees first reducing the deficit through Whinnett before Will equalised from just inside the box on 57 minutes.

Both sides pushed for the decisive fifth goal, with the Bees having the best chance of a winner on 79 minutes when some good defensive work blocked the home side’s effort that had seen the striker take the ball round Gillett.

Just as things were looking like the sides would have to share a point, up stepped Bristol City loanee, Ella Rutherford, with the striker bagging her second of the game, capitalising on some sloppy defending to send the Eagles into jubilation.

Late, late drama! 😮@ellarutherford_ capitalises to secure all three points for @cpfc_w in stoppage time 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZaDgudHpcH — The FA Women's Championship (@FAWC_) October 27, 2019

