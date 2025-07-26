Report: Youthful Palace side overcome by Sutton in pre-season friendly

Summary
Powell shuffles pack, ensuring minutes for everyone involved
1: Palace work it well early on, but can't get a shot on goal
4: Sutton score, but it’s ruled out for deliberate handball
10 - GOAL: Sutton force an own goal through Grante
29: Gibbard’s effort from 20-yards is saved
31: Brownlie’s deflected effort is held by Sims
32: Simper hits the bar for Sutton
37: Vaz’s strike from about 25-yards out is wide
HT: Sutton 1-0 Palace
53 - GOAL: Sutton double the lead through Nadesan
58 - GOAL: Taylor quickly headed in a third
60: Palace make nine changes
67 - GOAL: Sutton go four goals to the good, as Nadesan scores again
83 - GOAL: Nascimento pulls one back with a looping header
89 - GOAL: Judd forces an own goal to get another one back for Palace
FT: Sutton 4-2 Palace