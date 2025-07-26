Report: Youthful Palace side overcome by Sutton in pre-season friendly

Continuing their preparations for the 2025/26 season, Crystal Palace Under-21s headed to familiar territory - the VBS Community Stadium - to take on Sutton United.

The Eagles were unbeaten in their first three pre-season games heading into this game, with wins against National League Champions Barnet, AFC Bournemouth U21s and, most recently, a draw against League Two Bromley.

Head coach Darren Powell shuffled the pack for this fixture to ensure minutes for everyone ahead of the new campaign, with only captain Luke Browne retaining a place in the side from the game at Hayes Lane.

Palace nearly got off to a flying start from kick-off, with a long diagonal ball from Charlie Walker-Smith picking out Tyler Whyte on the left hand side. Whyte drove forward and cut it across, but there was no Palace shirt on the end of it.

The hosts did have the ball in the back of the net with just four minutes on the clock, however it was ruled out for a deliberate handball by Henry Sandat.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Sutton were celebrating a goal once again, but this time it counted. Eduino Vaz broke forward down the left-hand side and pulled it back across the box, where Jake Grante unfortunately diverted it into the Palace net.

Both sides continued to pass and probe in a typical pre-season fashion after the goal went in, leaving a lot to be desired going forward.