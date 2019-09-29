U18s Report: 7-Goal Palace storm Coventry

Despite the onslaught which would follow, Coventry started off the better side inside the first five minutes, and, but for the crossbar, could have found themselves in front. Adam Taylor found Ryan Howley 25 yards away from goal, however the resulting strike hit the top of the framework and went out of play.

Seconds later and the hosts tested the Palace goal once again. This time William Bapaga cut in from the left onto his right foot, only for Jacob Russell to save and then smother the ball at the second attempt.

As Palace started to establish their authority on proceedings, central defender Cardo Siddik played through Jesuran Rak-Sakyi with a lofted ball. The winger took it into his stride, beat his man, and slid play across to Fionn Mooney who stuck home past Cian Tyler with precision.

Palace’s lead was doubled 18 minutes later as the ball came out to Bello on the edge of the area, who volleyed magnificently with his right-foot into the far right corner.

Soon after, Mooney had the opportunity to extend his tally for the afternoon when he found some space in the middle of the park and shifted onto his right, but the ball drifted just wide of the post.

Siddik then got in on the action and his dominant display both in and out of possession was capped off with a fine header into the top corner from a Mooney set-piece.

Palace upheld their superiority and Tyler had to make a smart save to prevent Mooney from scoring once more. The attacking midfielder attempted to trick the Coventry goalkeeper with a free-kick by sliding the ball under the jumping wall but it was tipped away to safety.

In the 75th minute, TQ Addy got a deserved goal as he whipped the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area, and five minutes later the dynamic wideman turned provider when he passed the ball across the face of goal to John-Kymani Gordon, who craftily dinked around Tyler to make it five.

The Eagles had six just one minute later as Addy, who had won a free-kick, struck from just outside the penalty area over the wall and into the bottom right-hand corner.

Confidence brimmed through the Palace Under-18 side, especially in the second-half, and Brandon Aveiro dispatched a spot-kick for the seventh and final goal of the day in the 83rd minute to earn all three points in Coventry.

Coventry: Tyler, Taylor, Martin, Forsyth, Ward, Burroughs, Harland, Ngandu, Bapaga, Howley, Nightingale.

Subs: Diallo, Purves, Fallows, Rodber, Nee.

Palace: Russell, Thistleton, Bello, Steele, Chamberlin-Gayle (Woodman 58), Siddik, Rak-Sakyi (Aveiro 67), Olopade, Ajayi (Gordon 55), Mooney, Addy.

Subs not used: Watson.