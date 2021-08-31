U21s Report: Young Eagles fall in first Papa John’s Trophy match

Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles came into this game off the back of a 3-1 win against Everton on Friday evening and looked to continue their winning run in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Much like Palace, this was the host’s first ever game in the Papa John’s Trophy. Indeed, it was a month of firsts for Sutton United - having played their first ever EFL and Carabao Cup matches after earning promotion to League 2 last summer.

The hosts started the game brightly, creating a succession of chances inside the opening 10 minutes to test debutant summer signing Remi Matthews.

The French shot-stopper kept the hosts at bay as the Eagles looked to find the opening goal of the game. Rob Street had Palace’s first meaningful chance of the game seven minutes in, though his effort was well held by Brad House in the Sutton goal.

Both sides had their fair share of chances as the game developed, with Joe Kizzi firing wide for the hosts and Scott Banks seeing his deflected effort held by a recovering House.