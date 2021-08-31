Skip navigation
U21s Report: Young Eagles fall in first Papa John’s Trophy match

Match reports
3
Tobi Sho-Silva 31'
Smith 52'
Korboa 81'
0

In their first ever Papa John’s Trophy clash, Crystal Palace Under-21s were overcome by League 2 Sutton United at the Borough Sports Ground.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy names a strong side, featuring first-team ‘keeper Remi Matthews
  • Sutton start the game brightly, testing Matthews
  • The Eagles have a few chances, but can’t find a breakthrough
  • Play was delayed due to an injury to Joe Barden
  • The Us take the lead half an hour in through Tobi Sho-Silva
  • Half-time: Sutton United 1-0 Crystal Palace
  • The hosts double their lead five minutes in through Alistair Smith
  • Sutton dominate the second-half and constantly pressure the Palace goal
  • Ricky Korboa makes it 3-0 for the Us 10 minutes before full-time
  • Full-time: Sutton United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles came into this game off the back of a 3-1 win against Everton on Friday evening and looked to continue their winning run in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Much like Palace, this was the host’s first ever game in the Papa John’s Trophy. Indeed, it was a month of firsts for Sutton United - having played their first ever EFL and Carabao Cup matches after earning promotion to League 2 last summer.

The hosts started the game brightly, creating a succession of chances inside the opening 10 minutes to test debutant summer signing Remi Matthews.

The French shot-stopper kept the hosts at bay as the Eagles looked to find the opening goal of the game. Rob Street had Palace’s first meaningful chance of the game seven minutes in, though his effort was well held by Brad House in the Sutton goal.

Both sides had their fair share of chances as the game developed, with Joe Kizzi firing wide for the hosts and Scott Banks seeing his deflected effort held by a recovering House.

Just past the half-hour mark, Sutton took the lead. Tobi Sho-Silva fired home from inside the box for the hosts.

The Eagles looked to find a way back into the game, however the Us stood firm to prevent Palace from creating any clear cut chances.

The hosts started the second-half on the front foot, much like they started the first, and they made their pressure count by doubling their lead five minutes in through an Alistair Smith header inside the box.

Sutton were in full control after doubling their lead, creating the majority of the chances in Palace’s final-third.

On the hour-mark, Rob Street looked to be clear through to be one-on-one with House in the Sutton goal, though the striker was adjudged to be offside.

Palace centre-half Jay Rich-Baghuelou made a surging run stepping up from the heart of the defence with 15 minutes remaining, though he was brought down before he could play in second-half substitute Sean Robertson.

With 10 minutes remaining, the Us made it 3-0 through Ricky Korboa. The Sutton midfielder got on the end of a cross from Joe Kizzi to finish inside the box.

The Eagles looked to get a foothold into the game to find a consolation, but it wasn’t to be as the Us saw out the game and secured all three points.

Sutton United: House, Barden (Eastmond 17), Goodliffe, Rowe, Wyatt, Kizzi, Smith, Boldewijn, Sho-Silva (Wilson 58), Korboa, Bennett (Dundas 72).

Subs not used: Bouzanis, John, Ajiboye.

Crystal Palace: Matthews, D. Boateng (Robertson 63), Rich-Baghuelou, Jach, Hannam, M. Boateng, Taylor, Rak-Sakyi (Roles 83), Banks, Omilabu, Street (Gordon 69).

Subs not used: Whitworth, Watson, Imray, Robertson, Akinwale.

