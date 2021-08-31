U21s Report: Young Eagles fall in first Papa John’s Trophy match

Summary
- Paddy McCarthy names a strong side, featuring first-team ‘keeper Remi Matthews
- Sutton start the game brightly, testing Matthews
- The Eagles have a few chances, but can’t find a breakthrough
- Play was delayed due to an injury to Joe Barden
- The Us take the lead half an hour in through Tobi Sho-Silva
- Half-time: Sutton United 1-0 Crystal Palace
- The hosts double their lead five minutes in through Alistair Smith
- Sutton dominate the second-half and constantly pressure the Palace goal
- Ricky Korboa makes it 3-0 for the Us 10 minutes before full-time
- Full-time: Sutton United 3-0 Crystal Palace