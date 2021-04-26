U23s Report: Eagles fall to resilient Magpies

Summary

Goalkeeper Ollie Webber keeps out strong Newcastle pressure early on

A goal from Adam Wilson sees the hosts take the lead just before the break

Half-time: Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace U23s

The Eagles start the second-half brightly with a flurry of chances

Webber makes a great save to palm Wilson’s header over the bar

Kyle Crossley doubles the lead for the Magpies

Attempts from Rob Street and Sion Spence are kept out by the Newcastle goalkeeper

Full-time: Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace U23s

The two teams last met in December, with Crystal Palace running away 3-0 winners thanks to goals from James McCarthy, Rob Street and Sion Spence.

The Eagles came into this game in sixth place in the Premier League 2 Division 2, two points off the play-off places with three games remaining.

Palace made a number of changes from the 2-2 draw with Stoke City. No first-team players were included this time around, whereas Newcastle welcomed professionals Fabian Schär and Christian Atsu into their U23 squad.

The hosts started the first-half brightly, applying a lot of pressure on the Palace defence, but failed to muster any attempts on goal.

Goalkeeper Ollie Webber did well to keep out Magpies skipper Jack Young’s free-kick from the edge of the box, just past the half-hour mark. The rebound fell to Schär, but it was put wide.

The hosts tested Webber once again shortly afterwards, but the 'keeper made a fine stop to deny a fierce Atsu shot from within the box.

Newcastle kept the pressure on and took the lead just before the half-time break with a goal from striker Jack Wilson.

Palace started the second-half brightly, with a number of attempts in quick succession. Defender Lewis Hobbs saw his shot blocked in the box, before Alfie Matthews fired just over the bar.

Wilson nearly notched another goal for the hosts, however his header from a quick free-kick routine was palmed over the bar by Webber.

Kyle Crossley makes it 2-0 to the hosts in the 69th minute after latching on to a Young through ball.

The Eagles almost hit back immediately from the restart, though Street’s shot inside the box was saved by Newcastle keeper Daniel Langley.

Street had another attempt on the Newcastle goal in the 85th-minute, though it was narrowly wide.

In stoppage time the ball fell to Sion Spence, but the Welshman’s shot from outside the box was held by Langley. It wasn’t to be for the young Eagles, as the referee brought the game to an end shortly after this.

Next up for the Eagles is a home tie against fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough, before heading back to the North East to face Boro once again in the final game of the season.

Newcastle United: Langley, Barrett, Bondswell (Walters 81), Brookwell, Schär (McEntee 45), Longelo (Crossley 45), Young, Wilson, Flaherty, Atsu

Subs not used: Turner, Huntley.

Crystal Palace: Webber, David Boateng, O’Brien, Hobbs (Rak-Sakyi 66), Baghuelou, Russell (Adaramola 66), Malachai Boateng, Taylor, Matthews (Akinwale 66), Spence, Street

Subs not used: Whitworth, Steele.

