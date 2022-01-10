U23s Report: Resilient Eagles fight back twice to share spoils with Everton

Summary
Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with Cardo Siddik making his first start of the season
Palace had a number of chances through Nya Kirby, John-Kymani Gordon and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the opening half an hour
Everton took the lead through Stanley Mills 33 minutes in
Joe Whitworth made three solid saves before half-time to deny Everton’s attempts to double their lead
Half-time: Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace
Ellis Simms turned the ball into his own net after jumping for a corner with Jay Rich-Baghuelou on the hour mark
Second-half substitute Isaac Price put Everton back in front 67 minutes in
Rak-Sakyi pulled Palace level once more five minutes later
David Boateng cleared an Everton shot off the line in the 87th minute
Full-time: Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace
Over a month on from their last outing in the Premier League 2 Division 1 against West Ham, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles were on the road to face Everton for their first game of the new year.
There were four changes to the side that took on West Ham last month, with Joe Whitworth returning between the sticks in place of Ollie Webber, Tayo Adaramola in for Noah Watson, Jack Wells-Morrison for Malachi Boateng and Cardo Siddik for Jake O’Brien - who recently secured a loan move to Swindon Town.