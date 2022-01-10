U23s Report: Resilient Eagles fight back twice to share spoils with Everton

The Eagles had the better of the opening exchanges at The Pure Stadium. A number of efforts from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Nya Kirby and David Omilabu outside the box in the first 20 minutes tested Harry Tyrer in the Everton goal.

Palace only threatened from range in the opening half hour, whereas Everton managed to get the breakthrough through Stanley Mills breaking into the Palace box to latch on to a Mackenzie Hunt cross.

The hosts had the momentum as the half wore on, fashioning a number of chances for forwards Mills and Ellis Simms, though goalkeeper Whitworth did brilliantly to deny them. A late double save from the England Under-18 international kept the score at 1-0.

Much like the first-half, Kirby and Rak-Sakyi found themselves at the centre of the action at the start of the second-half. Kirby fired a shot from 20-yards out five minutes after the restart which looked destined to nestle in the top corner after a deflection, but a full-stretch Tyrer denied him.

On the hour mark, Rak-Sakyi forced a corner after squaring up against Ryan Astley down the left. The resulting corner saw Palace draw level as Ellis Simms turned it into his own net, attempting to outjump Jay Rich-Baghuelou.